MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Two American Airlines planes clipped wings at Reagan National Airport outside D.C. on Friday night, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

While taxing for departure to Dallas shortly after 5 p.m., one plane clipped the wing of another that was set to fly to Chicago.

"Unfortunately, we swapped paint with the American next to us,” one of the pilots told an air traffic controller, according to recordings on ATC.

A pilot on the other plane later replied: "We got clipped. Doesn't look like you're attached to us.”

There were no injuries in the incident, an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

Both aircraft returned to the gate and were removed from service for inspection by the airline's maintenance team, the spokesperson said.

Passengers on both flights are set to re-depart later Friday evening, the spokesperson said.

The FAA said it would investigate the incident, which comes as the state of aviation in the United States falls under greater scrutiny.

Thursday's Thanksgiving Day storm disrupted travel, and a nationwide ground stop earlier this month led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and even more delays.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the nearly 41⁄2-hour halt was caused by either bad equipment or human error, as a contractor worked to upgrade outdated systems, replacing old copper telecommunications lines with fiber cables at a remote FAA facility. Duffy is set to testify before a Senate subcommittee next week to answer questions about the ground stop.

Aviation safety at National has become a particularly sensitive - and high-profile - issue in the wake of the January 2025 collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet above the Potomac River. It was the deadliest domestic plane crash in over two decades, with 67 people killed.

Aviation safety reforms have stalled in the nearly two years since the crash, but the Army is now pushing to restore helicopter routes around National. Some people say they're still too scared to fly out of National because they think safety improvements following the collision have been insufficient.

Friday's incident isn't the first time aircraft have clipped wings at National.

Last year, two American Airlines jets, including one carrying at least five members of Congress, clipped wings on a taxiway at the airport.

No one was injured in that incident either.

