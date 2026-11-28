MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner under the Ministry of Labour & Employment convened a meeting with senior officers of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) here to discuss effective implementation of the Labour Codes, 2020, and strengthen coordination and stakeholder consultation, an official statement said on Saturday.

The meeting -- chaired by Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Sonal Mishra -- was part of a series of one-to-one interactions with ministries, departments and central public sector entities to facilitate effective implementation of the Labour Codes, promote compliance and strengthen institutional coordination, the statement from the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

Discussions focused on conducting an on-the-spot registration and licensing drive for contractors and sub-contractors to facilitate statutory compliance under the Labour Codes. Emphasis was also laid on immediate reporting of accidents in accordance with Section 10 of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

NHAI was requested to share its accident-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and best practices, including measures undertaken for conducting mock drills and ensuring workplace safety.

It also proposed constituting a Joint Working Group comprising representatives from 2–4 NHAI Regional Offices and the Office of the CLC(C) to examine and facilitate issues relating to statutory benefits for women workers and interstate migrant workers engaged at linear project sites.

The Office of the CLC(C) made a presentation covering the overview of the Labour Codes and key provisions relevant to the NHAI, essential labour compliance requirements, issues relating to contract labour, registration and licensing requirements, and the use of digital platforms.

The role of the CLC(C) organisation in facilitating compliance and ensuring ease of doing business was also highlighted at the meeting.

“The Office of CLC(C) is undertaking such structured interactions with concerned Ministries, Departments and organisations to promote awareness, facilitate compliance, strengthen digital enablement and ensure smooth and effective implementation of the four Labour Codes,” the statement noted.

-IANS

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