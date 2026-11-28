MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) A closed-door meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and NCPI Lok Sabha member Stabdi Roy in Kolkata on Saturday has triggered political speculation ahead of the crucial Parliament session beginning November 30.

Roy, a four-time MP from the Birbhum constituency since 2009, met Adhikari at the state Public Works Department (PWD) tent in the Maidan area of central Kolkata. The meeting did not take place at the state secretariat, Nabanna, adding to the curiosity surrounding the interaction.

Speaking about the meeting, Roy, who had earlier been associated with the Trinamool Congress before joining the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), said it was related to issues concerning developments in her constituency. However, the timing of the meeting, barely 48 hours before the Lok Sabha reconvenes, has fuelled speculation in political circles.

The upcoming special session is expected to be significant, with discussions likely to centre on crucial legislative proposals, including the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill. Against this backdrop, the meeting has raised questions about whether Adhikari is attempting to secure the support of NCPI MPs for the proposed legislation.

The stand taken by 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs in Parliament could prove crucial to the passage of the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills during the special session.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chief Minister's office on the meeting when this report was filed.

Meanwhile, another NCPI Lok Sabha member from West Bengal, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who represents Barasat constituency in North 24 Parganas district and is also a four-time MP, claimed that Adhikari would visit New Delhi on Monday and meet the party's Lok Sabha members.

There was, however, no confirmation from the Chief Minister's end regarding the proposed meeting. Nevertheless, speculation is growing that Adhikari could be playing a mediatory role in reaching out to the former Trinamool Congress MPs who have joined the NCPI, particularly in view of the legislative agenda before Parliament.

On the other side of the political divide, the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress claimed that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had spoken to Mamata Banerjee over the telephone on Friday night to discuss the Opposition's strategy for the forthcoming session.

"Several leaders from the Opposition INDIA bloc have been in regular touch with Mamata Banerjee for the last week. The telephonic call from Rahul Gandhi on Friday night was the latest development on this count," an MP from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction said, requesting anonymity.

The MP also claimed that the BJP should not assume that the Delimitation Bill would pass easily in Parliament.

"This time, that will not be that easy. We are optimistic about this in view of the way Mamata Banerjee is coordinating with the Opposition parties while sitting in Kolkata," the MP added.