MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Central government on Saturday said that the economy enters the coming months with firm domestic momentum, underpinned by resilient consumption demand, a gradual broadening of private investment, and continued policy support for manufacturing.

According to the 'Monthly Economic Review for November' by the Finance Ministry, inflation may face near-term upside pressures from the persistence of the base effect and weather-related uncertainties, including the possibility of a strong El Nino.

However, the recent moderation in crude oil prices below $100 per barrel and the strengthening of the rupee could help contain imported inflation, if sustained.

"The external sector is also expected to remain resilient, supported by robust merchandise exports, a strong services trade surplus and adequate foreign exchange reserves. Nevertheless, the evolving geopolitical situation, alongside uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, could weigh on the outlook," according to the Review document.

Notwithstanding these external uncertainties, resilient domestic fundamentals and adequate macroeconomic buffers provide the economy with the capacity to navigate emerging challenges.

India's economic activity sustained its broad-based momentum as the economy entered Q3 FY27, with domestic demand and industrial activity continuing to provide support to growth.

High-frequency indicators pointed to continued strength in October, with e-way bill generation, GST collections, electricity consumption, and freight movement recording robust growth. The consumption activity also remained supportive, with rural spending showing continued strength, while sequential vehicle sales and other indicators pointed to sustained underlying demand, the Review said.

Industrial production grew by 6.7 per cent in September, while manufacturing remained the principal contributor to growth. Manufacturing activity remained expansionary in October, bank credit to industry strengthened, and steel consumption recorded healthy growth.

The Index of Core Industries (ICI) grew by 10.9 per cent year-on-year (provisional) in October 2026, while cumulative growth during April–October 2026-27 stood at 6.0 per cent, compared with 2.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Recent policy measures are supporting domestic manufacturing capabilities and capacity creation across strategic sectors, including critical minerals, electronics, energy storage, and container manufacturing.

The external sector remained a source of resilience amid a challenging global trade environment, with both the overall and merchandise trade deficits narrowing in October 2026, said the Review.

Meanwhile, the overall balance of payments remained in surplus during April-October FY27, supported by higher net FDI and net banking capital inflows. Foreign exchange reserves continued to provide an adequate external buffer, standing at $705.3 billion as of November 13, equivalent to 10 months of imports.

The labour market remained robust in the first half of FY27, with rising labour force participation and easing unemployment, alongside a modest shift towards regular wage/salaried employment and the secondary sector, the Review noted.