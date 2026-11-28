MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ranveer Singh alias Ranveer Bijarniya, the mastermind behind the Nexa Evergreen Group's Rs 2,676 crore investment fraud, in which money was collected from a large number of investors between 2019 and 2023, an agency statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the ED's Jaipur Zonal Office arrested Bijarniya on November 27 under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

He was subsequently produced before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jaipur, which sent him to ED custody until December 3.

The ED initiated its investigation based on multiple FIRs and chargesheets filed by Rajasthan Police against the Nexa Evergreen Group.

The investigation revealed that Ranveer Bijarniya, in conspiracy with Subhash Chandra Bijnoriya alias Subhash Chandra Bijarniya and other associates, lured investors by falsely claiming that their money would be invested in land development and plotting projects at Dholera Smart City in Gujarat.

Investors were induced to invest through promises of assured weekly returns of 3 per cent for 60 weeks or allotment of plots. They were also offered commissions and rewards, including laptops, motorcycles and cars, for enrolling new investors through a multi-level referral scheme.

According to the ED, software data of the company revealed that 47,664 investors received less money than they had invested, resulting in an aggregate shortfall of Rs 932.54 crore.

Further investigation revealed that Ranveer Bijarniya was the principal architect of the Nexa Evergreen Group's operations and, along with Subhash Chandra Bijnoriya, allegedly exercised complete control over the entire fraudulent scheme.

The duo floated and operated a network of companies, limited liability partnerships (LLPs), partnership firms, and proprietorship concerns in the names of associates and investors.

These entities and their bank accounts were used to collect investors' money, pay returns to earlier investors in the manner of a Ponzi scheme and acquire immovable properties to conceal the actual source and ownership of the funds.

The investigation also revealed that the software platform, investor management, banking operations and diversion of funds were allegedly carried out under their directions.

Earlier, in June 2025, the ED conducted searches under Section 17 of the PMLA at 25 premises across Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Ahmedabad. During the searches, cash worth Rs 2.05 crore was seized, while Rs 15.31 crore lying in bank and cryptocurrency accounts was frozen.

The agency had also arrested co-accused Subhash Chandra Bijnoriya on August 10, 2026, under Section 19 of the PMLA.

Further, through a Provisional Attachment Order dated October 6, 2026, the ED attached 69 immovable properties and balances in 26 bank accounts and fixed deposits, collectively valued at Rs 34.91 crore. These included land parcels and plots in Gujarat, residential flats and shareholding in a resort company in Goa.

With these actions, assets worth approximately Rs 52 crore have been seized, frozen or attached in the case so far.

The ED had also filed a prosecution complaint on October 7 before the Special Court (PMLA), Jaipur, against Subhash Chandra Bijnoriya and other accused persons and entities.

Further investigation is underway.