MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Cricketer Rohit Sharma reflected on how becoming a father has taught him to manage his anger, before recalling a heartfelt interaction with a fan during an India-New Zealand match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Family Full House.

During the conversation, Contestant Subhash asks Rohit,“Aap cricket khelte khelte papa bane hai toh cricket ne aapko kya sikhaya papa banne ke baad? (You became a father while playing cricket, so what has cricket taught you about being a father?)

Rohit shares how fatherhood has influenced the way he handles anger, saying,“Cricket khelte waqt toh ghussa aata hai, lekin ghar par main koshish karta hu ki 1-2 minute ke andar apne ghusse ko control kar lu. Ye cheez maine papa banne ke baad seekhi hai. (While playing cricket, I do get angry, but at home, I try to control my anger within a minute or two. This is something I have learnt after becoming a father.)”

Subhash then recalls a moment from an India-New Zealand match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he was standing just behind Rohit at the boundary.

He shares,“Sir Delhi me Arun Jaitley Stadium me aap khel rahe the and India-New Zealand ka match chal raha tha, aap boundary par khade the aur mai just aapke peeche khada tha. Uss din toh milna hua nahi sir par aaj mai aapse specially milne aaya hu sir Delhi se, uss waqt aap bohot ache se baat kar rahe the ek specially disabled person se agar aapko yaad ho toh.”

(Sir, you were playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the India-New Zealand match. You were standing near the boundary, and I was standing right behind you. We couldn't meet that day, sir, but today I have specially come from Delhi to meet you. At that time, you were speaking very kindly to a specially-abled person, if you remember.)

Rohit immediately recalls the interaction and speaks about the fan's dedication towards the team, saying:“Haan bilkul yaad hai woh actually kaafi cricket matches me aaye hai, aapne dekha bhi hoga unko, woh team ke bohot bade supporter hai. Aisi haalat me woh team ko support karne aa rahe the toh hume bhi acha lagta hai, toh hum humara 2 minute unko nahi de sakte, aisa toh ho hi nahi sakta.”

(Yes, absolutely, I remember him. He has attended quite a few cricket matches, and you must have seen him too. He is a huge supporter of the team. When he makes the effort to come and support us despite his condition, it makes us happy too. How can we not spare two minutes for him? That is simply not possible.)

Touched by the moment, Subhash adds,“Tabse sir main aapka big big fan ho gaya hu. (Since that day, sir, I have become a huge fan of yours.)”

Rohit further shares how much he values the support fans extend to the team, acknowledging the effort many make to watch matches in person.

He said:“Humare liye saare fans, itne fans jo aate hai ground mai, hum sabki kaafi izzat karte hai, kaafi maante hai uss cheez ko kyuki bina fans ke ye game nahi hai aur ground par jitne bhi log aate hai mujhe pata hai kitni mushkil haalaton mai log aate hai match dekhne ke liye, train se aana padta hai dhakke vakke khaake aana padta hai.”

(Jab aap stadium mai jaate hai toh itne log rehte hai, aapko seat nahi milti hai fir bhi aap baithte ho 2-3 ghante, Test match toh 8 ghante chalte hai, aur bhulna nahi chahiye India me aksar jab hum cricket khelte hai toh garmi ka mausam rehta hai, uss garmi me aakar log baithte hai match dekhte hai toh uss cheez ki hum bohot respect krte hai.)

Rohit further shares how much he values the support fans extend to the team, acknowledging the effort and dedication many put in to watch matches live at the stadium.

He said,“We have immense respect for all our fans and truly value the fact that so many people come to the ground to support us because, without fans, this game would not exist. I know the difficulties people go through to watch a match in the stadium. They travel by train, endure crowded journeys and overcome several challenges just to be there.

(When you enter a stadium, there are so many people that you sometimes don't even get a seat, yet you still manage to sit for two to three hours. Test matches go on for as long as eight hours. We must also remember that whenever we play cricket in India, it is often during the summer. People come and sit in the scorching heat to watch us play. We have immense respect for that dedication and support.)

“Family Full House” with Rohit Sharma airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.