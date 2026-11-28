MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India has emerged as the third-largest foreign user jurisdiction of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) with 178 Indian parties participating in arbitrations during the last year, Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong has said, it was announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a symposium hosted by the Indian Council of Arbitration (ICA), Tong has highlighted India's growing role in international dispute resolution and called for greater cooperation between the two countries to strengthen the global arbitration ecosystem.

He noted that India has consistently remained one of SIAC's most important foreign user jurisdictions, with Indian lawyers and arbitrators also playing a prominent role in proceedings that do not involve Indian parties.

Tong said the rapid expansion of international trade and investment has increased the importance of efficient and predictable dispute-resolution mechanisms.

"Investors need confidence that disputes arising from their investments will be resolved fairly, transparently and predictably," he said.

Highlighting challenges posed by increasingly complex cross-border transactions, Tong said arbitration institutions and legal professionals must innovate to deal with disputes involving multiple contracts and interconnected parties while preserving the core principle of party consent.

"India and Singapore should aspire not merely to succeed in international arbitration, but to make international arbitration better," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant called for deeper collaboration between the two countries in areas such as institutional design, professional standards, legal training, mediation and technology.

He said predictability in dispute resolution is essential for economic growth and investor confidence.

The Chief Justice also highlighted the growing economic relationship between the two countries and noted that bilateral trade rose from about $6.7 billion in 2004-05 to $34.3 billion in 2024-25.

Singapore remains one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment into India, accounting for nearly 24 per cent of cumulative inflows between April 2000 and March 2025, amounting to about $174.88 billion.

Justice Surya Kant said India's increasing emphasis on mediation, including the establishment of the Mediation Council of India, opens new avenues for cooperation between the two countries.

The symposium also marked the 200th anniversary of Singapore's Second Charter of Justice and brought together policymakers, legal experts and business leaders to discuss the future of commercial dispute resolution and legal cooperation between India and Singapore.