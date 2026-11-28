MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, the sole and exclusive security network provider for the Government of Dubai, is showcasing advanced wireless coverage solutions in collaboration with Swedish technology leader Maven Wireless at GITEX GLOBAL 2026, highlighting new capabilities to strengthen mission-critical communications and support emergency response across Dubai's vital infrastructure. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The joint showcase focuses on addressing one of the key challenges facing public safety and critical infrastructure operators: maintaining uninterrupted communications in complex environments where conventional wireless signals can be limited. From high-rise buildings and transport networks to tunnels, airports and major public venues, dependable connectivity is essential to ensuring that emergency responders and operational teams remain connected when every second counts.

As part of the exhibition, Maven Wireless is presenting its advanced Digital Distributed Antenna System (DAS) technology, designed to extend reliable radio coverage across demanding indoor and confined environments. Supporting TETRA and LTE networks, the solutions can help eliminate communication blind spots, improve coordination between field personnel and control rooms, and enable more effective responses during emergencies and day-to-day operations.

The showcase also highlights the flexibility of Maven Wireless's technology portfolio, which supports multiple communications standards, including cellular networks from 2G to 5G and the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS). Its energy-efficient infrastructure is designed to support scalable deployments while helping organizations manage power consumption and long-term operating costs.

By bringing Maven Wireless to GITEX GLOBAL 2026, Nedaa is providing government entities and critical-sector operators with an opportunity to assess specialized connectivity solutions and explore their potential applications across Dubai's expanding urban and transport infrastructure. The participation builds on Maven Wireless's experience in the UAE, including previously completed projects in collaboration with Esharah.

said“In a city as dynamic and interconnected as Dubai, reliable communications are fundamental to public safety, emergency preparedness and the uninterrupted operation of essential services. At Nedaa, we recognize that effective response depends not only on the strength of our networks, but also on the ability to maintain seamless connectivity across every operational environment, including locations where conventional coverage can be challenging.”

added“Our participation with Maven Wireless at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 reflects our commitment to exploring advanced technologies that respond to the practical needs of government entities and critical sectors. By bringing specialized global expertise to our customers, we aim to support greater operational readiness, strengthen coordination between emergency teams and control rooms, and contribute to Dubai's continued development as one of the world's safest and most connected cities.”

concluded“Reliable wireless coverage is a critical requirement for public safety and infrastructure operations, particularly in environments where connectivity can be difficult to maintain. Our Digital DAS solutions are designed to address these challenges by extending dependable communications across complex facilities and transport networks. We are pleased to showcase our technologies alongside Nedaa at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 and engage with government entities and industry stakeholders to explore how our solutions can support their operational requirements and future infrastructure developments.”