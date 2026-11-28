Munich [Germany], November 28 (ANI): China is facing renewed international criticism over alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs in East Turkistan, with a new report by Anti-Slavery International concluding that state-imposed forced labour in the region constitutes enslavement as a crime against humanity. According to the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) Weekly Brief, the report, published on November 26 by Rian Thum, Wayne Jordash KC and Tara Van Ho, describes forced labour as a tool of forced assimilation, demographic transformation and control over Uyghurs and other Turkic and Muslim-majority communities. The WUC Weekly Brief highlighted the report's concerns over corporate responsibility, stating that foreign businesses operating in or sourcing from the region risk contributing to alleged atrocity crimes by normalising human rights violations. It called for corporate withdrawal, reparations for victims and stronger human rights due diligence across China.

The brief also reported on the participation of a joint Uyghur delegation in the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights and the UN Forum on Minority Issues in Geneva. The delegation, comprising WUC representatives and other Uyghur rights advocates, held meetings with several permanent missions to seek stronger international action over alleged abuses. During the business and human rights forum, the delegation raised concerns about state-imposed Uyghur forced labour in global supply chains and challenged the Chinese government's denial of these allegations. On November 24, Dolkun Isa addressed China's alleged role in forced labour practices, while Rushan Abbas confronted Chinese government-backed panellists over their omission of the issue. The delegation also questioned the UN Human Rights Office about accountability measures following its 2022 assessment.

According to the WUC Weekly Brief, on November 26, Isa also raised concerns over China's transnational repression against Uyghurs at the UN Forum on Minority Issues, calling for stronger regional protection mechanisms and the release of arbitrarily detained Uyghurs, including intellectuals. The brief further highlighted the fourth anniversary of the deadly Ürümchi fire on November 24. The blaze broke out in a predominantly Uyghur residential building during strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, reportedly obstructing rescue and evacuation efforts. While Radio Free Asia reported 44 deaths, Chinese authorities acknowledged 10. The WUC demanded an independent investigation and accountability. The WUC also marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25, highlighting alleged abuses against Uyghur women, including forced sterilisation, sexual violence, arbitrary detention, forced labour and family separation. The brief additionally welcomed the ICJ's November 19 ruling on Myanmar's responsibility for acts of genocide against the Rohingya people, urging the international community to pursue similar accountability and justice for Uyghurs. (ANI)