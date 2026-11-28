Belonia (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): The 2026 municipal elections in South Tripura district concluded peacefully, with Belonia Municipal Council recording 86.06 per cent voter turnout and Sabroom Nagar Panchayat recording 86.03 per cent, District Election Officer and District Magistrate Muhammad Sajad P. said. Polling was held across 17 wards of the Belonia Municipal Council and nine wards of the Sabroom Nagar Panchayat.

Speaking after the conclusion of polling, Muhammad Sajad P. said the elections were conducted in a completely peaceful manner and that all polling parties had safely returned to their respective offices. He said the counting of votes would take place on December 2, adding that preparations were underway by the district administration and the Returning Officer, who is the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). He further said meetings with officials and arrangements for the counting hall were progressing smoothly. The district administration and police were fully prepared to ensure a smooth counting process. The District Election Officer also thanked the residents of South Tripura, particularly those in Belonia and Sabroom, for their support in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections.

Yesterday, voting for the Belonia Municipal Council and Sabroom Nagar Panchayat elections proceeded peacefully across 26 polling stations in South Tripura district, with 600 security personnel deployed to maintain law and order. Of the total 26 polling stations, 17 are under the Belonia Municipal Council, while nine fall under the Sabroom Nagar Panchayat. South Tripura Superintendent of Police Maurya Krishna C said the overall law and order situation across the district remained normal and under control during the polling process. The SP visited several polling stations under the Belonia Municipal Council on Friday to review the polling situation, security arrangements and law and order on the ground.

“Voting is underway across 26 polling booths in our district—17 are in Belonia, and nine are in Sabroom. At the moment, the situation is under control everywhere. All senior officers are on the ground, and I have also stepped out myself; many officers have been on duty since 5:30 AM. I am currently going on rounds, and so far, everything looks fine,” he said. He further said that security personnel were dispersing crowds wherever people gathered, as prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force.“Furthermore, as I mentioned yesterday, there is a total force of 600 personnel, which includes four companies of CRPF,” he added. The SP expressed hope that polling would conclude peacefully by the evening, reiterating that the objective of the administration was to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. (ANI)