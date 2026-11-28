Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), [India], November 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir was witnessing rapid development under the Narendra Modi government, citing the establishment of AIIMS and an increase in tourist visits to the region over the last three years. Addressing a gathering at Parade Chowk during the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Mahapadyatra' in Jammu, Singh said the region was finally receiving its due in terms of development since the Modi government assumed power at the Centre. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Sat Sharma was also present at the event.

Highlighting the region's tourism growth, Singh said Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 7.8 crore tourist visits in the last three years, compared to 4.76 crore earlier. He also cited the establishment of AIIMS in the region as an example of the development taking place under the present government. Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the "crown jewel of India", the Defence Minister said the region held a special place in the country's history and in the BJP's political journey. "The history of Jammu is a history of valour and self-respect. It is a land of heroism and sacrifice, graced by the presence of Goddess Vaishno Devi. Jammu and Kashmir holds a special place in the journey of the BJP. It was on this very soil that Prem Nath Dogra fought for the integration of India. It was also from this land that Syama Prasad Mukherjee raised the clarion call: 'One nation, one flag, one constitution," Singh said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir's accession to India represented a commitment to preserving the country's soul, unity and integrity. "Jammu and Kashmir is the crown jewel of India. Its accession to India was a commitment to preserving the nation's soul, unity, and integrity. Jammu and Kashmir is now witnessing rapid development. Since the Modi government assumed power at the Centre, the region is finally receiving its due in terms of development," he said.

Singh also highlighted the historical contribution of Prem Nath Dogra, who fought for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who raised the slogan of "One nation, one flag, one constitution" from the region. Singh further said that the Modi government had not faced even a single corruption charge in its 12 years in power and was working to address shortcomings created during the Congress regime. He also launched an attack on the Congress, accusing the party of spreading chaos, questioning democratic institutions and creating false narratives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the Congress summit in Hyderabad and allegations of vote theft raised by Rahul Gandhi, Singh said the BJP neither steals votes nor depends on electoral manipulation. He said the Congress had lost three consecutive Lok Sabha elections over the last 12 years and accused its leaders of blaming others for their electoral setbacks. Singh also criticised the Congress over its handling of the Emergency, recalling that he was 24 years old when he was jailed for 18 months and was not granted parole even after his mother died. He alleged that the Congress wanted to replace democracy with mob rule and asserted that the people of India would not accept attempts to undermine democratic institutions. Singh said the Congress's political relevance was declining and that the BJP would not allow it to return to power. (ANI)