New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to implementing women's reservation, saying that those opposing the legislation would not be able to stop it. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Union Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill had brought the decades-long wait of women closer to an end.

In a post on X, Modi said the government had made a promise to women and remained committed to fulfilling it. We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it... — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2026

In a video shared along with the post, the Prime Minister said women's reservation was an issue he had been pursuing for a long time and that several women had raised the demand over the years. He said he had the blessings of women across the country and would overcome every obstacle in the way of implementing the reservation. Modi said, "We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti, and we remain committed to fulfilling it..."

In the video, he said, "Women's reservation is a fight I am fighting for a long time. Many women have raised this issue. I have the blessings of all women in the country. We will defeat every barrier in the way of this. All those parties who are opposing will never be able to stop the women's reservation Bill."

In a separate post on X, Shah said providing women with a stronger role in elected representation had been a commitment of the Modi government. "Giving women a stronger role in elected representation has been a commitment of the Modi government. "With the Union Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill under Modi's leadership yesterday, the decades-long wait of the country's women is about to end. The 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, provided through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, will now become a reality," Shah said.

नारी शक्ति को जनप्रतिनिधित्व में भी मजबूत भागीदारी दिलाना मोदी सरकार का संकल्प रहा है। कल मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में केंद्रीय कैबिनेट द्वारा 132वें संविधान संशोधन विधेयक को दी गई मंजूरी के साथ ही देश की महिलाओं की दशकों पुरानी प्रतीक्षा समाप्त होने जा रही है। नारी शक्ति वंदन अधिनियम के माध्यम से महिलाओं को लोकसभा व विधानसभाओं में जो 33% आरक्षण दिया गया था, वह अब साकार होगा। विधानसभाओं में महिलाओं की कम से कम एक-तिहाई भागीदारी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों की योजनाओं को और अधिक समावेशी बनाएगी, वहीं लोकसभा में उनकी उपस्थिति नीति निर्माण, कानून निर्माण और राष्ट्रीय प्राथमिकताओं के निर्धारण में एक नया आयाम जोड़ेगी। महिलाओं को शासन में मजबूत भागीदार बनाने वाली इस ऐतिहासिक पहल का सभी दल समर्थन करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2026

He said reserving at least one-third of seats for women in state legislative assemblies would make policymaking in states and Union Territories more inclusive. "At least one-third representation for women in state legislative assemblies will make the policies of states and Union Territories more inclusive, while their presence in the Lok Sabha will add a new dimension to policymaking, lawmaking and the setting of national priorities," Shah said. He urged all political parties to support the initiative, saying women should become strong partners in governance. "All parties should support this historic initiative to make women strong partners in governance," Shah added.

The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30, after the Cabinet passed the legislation proposing a proportionate 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for all the States. The Union Cabinet has also approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 to implement the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the legislature.

In the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the Centre has added a Special provision for reservation for women. Section 10 provides that there shall be an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats allocated to each State and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State. (ANI)