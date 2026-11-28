Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday said the Delimitation Bill was being introduced to ensure 33 per cent representation for 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) in Parliament. Speaking to reporters, Trivedi said a special session of Parliament had been convened and that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was committed to ensuring 33 per cent representation for women in Parliament.

“A special session of Parliament has been convened. Under the leadership of PM Modi, we are committed to ensuring 33% representation for 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) in Parliament,” he said. He said India was taking on a new form economically, culturally, socially and globally, and Parliament also needed to take on a new form. The Delimitation Bill was being introduced in this context, he added.

“India is taking on a new form, economically, culturally, socially and globally. Naturally, Parliament, too, needs to take on a new form. That is why the delimitation bill is being introduced,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi said all Members of Parliament, across party lines, had received a copy of the Delimitation Bill, which was likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on November 30. She said the Bill would be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha and subsequently in the Rajya Sabha.

“All Members of Parliament, across party lines, have received a copy of the Delimitation Bill, which is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on 30 November. We look forward to debating it in the Lok Sabha and subsequently in the Rajya Sabha,” she said. Sarangi said the Bill was important for two main reasons. First, it would enable the proper implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, by determining which Lok Sabha constituencies would be reserved for women and how the rotation would work, largely based on population.

“The Bill is important for two main reasons. First, it will enable the proper implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, by determining which Lok Sabha constituencies will be reserved for women and how rotation will work, largely based on population,” she said. Second, she said India's population had increased from 54.8 crore in 1972 to over 145 crore, while the strength of the Lok Sabha had remained unchanged at 543 seats. Given this increase, she said, more representatives were needed to ensure that people's concerns were adequately voiced in Parliament.

“Second, India's population has grown from 54.8 crore in 1972 to over 145 crore today, while the Lok Sabha's strength has remained unchanged at 543 seats. Given this significant increase, we need more representatives to ensure that people's concerns are adequately voiced in Parliament,” she added. Sarangi also urged opposition parties to put the country's interests first and not oppose women's reservation. She termed the opposition's stance“anti-women” and questioned whether it wanted the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to be properly implemented.

“Opposition should sometimes put the country's interests first and should not oppose women's reservation. I believe the Opposition's stance is absolutely anti-women. Do they not want the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to be properly implemented?“ she asked. Referring to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in 2023, she said almost all MPs across party lines had supported it, with only one MP opposing it.

“In 2023, almost all MPs across party lines supported the Women's Reservation Bill, with only one MP opposing it,” she added. She urged all MPs to examine the Delimitation Bill with an open mind and a positive attitude, expressing confidence that those who put national interests first would support it.

“I urge everyone to approach the Delimitation Bill with an open mind and a positive attitude. All MPs should examine the Bill, but I am confident that those who put national interests first will support it,” Sarangi said. Sarangi said the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill were linked, adding that anyone who genuinely wanted women's reservation to become a reality should support delimitation.

“The Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill are linked. Anyone who genuinely wants women's reservation to become a reality should support delimitation,” she said. She further said the increase in population necessitated an increase in the number of seats and a review of constituency boundaries at both the State Assembly and parliamentary levels.

“Moreover, given the increase in population, the number of seats must increase, and constituency boundaries must be revisited at both State Assembly and parliamentary levels,” she added. The proposed Delimitation Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the total number of seats in State Legislative Assemblies. The proposals are also aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

According to an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday, the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. (ANI)