Saudi Arabia Lifts Brief Danger Alert In Southwestern Province
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued a temporary danger warning for the southwestern province of Jazan on Saturday, before later confirming that the potential threat had ended.
The agency said in a statement published on the US social media platform X that the alert was delivered through the National Early Warning Platform to notify residents of a possible danger and urge them to remain cautious.
In a subsequent announcement, Civil Defense confirmed that "The danger has passed," while advising the public to "avoid gathering and filming." The agency did not provide further details about the nature of the threat or the circumstances that prompted the warning.
The alert comes amid heightened security concerns over escalating missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi group targeting Saudi Arabia, adding to regional tensions and concerns over potential cross-border threats.
Yemen has been gripped by a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with other areas of the country. Saudi Arabia subsequently led a military coalition that intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
Tensions between the warring sides have intensified again since July, following the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement reached in 2022, raising concerns about renewed fighting and further instability in the region.
The agency said in a statement published on the US social media platform X that the alert was delivered through the National Early Warning Platform to notify residents of a possible danger and urge them to remain cautious.
In a subsequent announcement, Civil Defense confirmed that "The danger has passed," while advising the public to "avoid gathering and filming." The agency did not provide further details about the nature of the threat or the circumstances that prompted the warning.
The alert comes amid heightened security concerns over escalating missile and drone attacks by Yemen's Houthi group targeting Saudi Arabia, adding to regional tensions and concerns over potential cross-border threats.
Yemen has been gripped by a prolonged conflict since 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with other areas of the country. Saudi Arabia subsequently led a military coalition that intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
Tensions between the warring sides have intensified again since July, following the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement reached in 2022, raising concerns about renewed fighting and further instability in the region.
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