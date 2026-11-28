Qatar and Canada held a session on trade and investment cooperation as part of the first Qatar–Canada Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Ottawa, Canada.

The Qatari side was chaired by HE Dr Ahmad bin Mohammed al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, while the Canadian side was chaired by Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and to the Secretary of State (International Development).

The session was attended by a high-level Qatari delegation comprising representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Investment Authority, Invest Qatar, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Airways, and Qatar Development Bank.

In his opening remarks, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs emphasised that the first Strategic Dialogue represents an important milestone in bilateral relations, providing a platform to strengthen economic, trade, and investment partnerships and explore new opportunities for cooperation in priority sectors.

He highlighted Qatar's commitment to expanding its investments in the Canadian market, attracting more Canadian companies and investors, and translating shared aspirations into tangible economic and investment projects and partnerships.

During the session, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in advanced technology, artificial intelligence and innovation, advanced manufacturing, food security, aviation and logistics, financial services, and infrastructure, as well as facilitating trade and investment flows and strengthening supply chain resilience.

On the sidelines of the Strategic Dialogue, Minister Dr al-Sayed, Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the Canada–Qatar Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA).

The agreement represents a significant milestone in economic relations between the two countries, aiming to strengthen legal protections for mutual investments, reinforce confidence in the investment environment, and encourage investment flows between Qatar and Canada.

Minister Dr al-Sayed also participated in an investment roundtable attended by. Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs; HE Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation; senior representatives of government entities and investment institutions from Qatar; and leading Canadian investors, business executives, and representatives of financial institutions.

The roundtable addressed investment opportunities available in both countries, the competitive advantages of Qatar's business and investment environment, and ways to strengthen partnerships between investment institutions and the private sector in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of building on the outcomes of the first Strategic Dialogue and continuing joint efforts to broaden economic, trade, and investment cooperation, serving mutual interests and supporting sustainable growth and prosperity in both friendly countries.