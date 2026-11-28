Al-Muraikhieets Azerbaijan's Minister Of Emergency Situations
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi met yesterday with the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov, in Baku.
They discussed bilateral co-operation and ways to strengthen it, as well as issues of mutual interest.
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