Explosion Near Afghan School Kills Students, Injures Dozens
(MENAFN) At least seven students were killed and 97 others injured Saturday after an explosion occurred at a house located next to a middle school in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunar province, according to local reports.
The blast caused numerous casualties among students in the area, with most of those wounded transferred to Nangarhar Regional Hospital to receive medical treatment. The incident prompted an emergency response as authorities dealt with the large number of injured people.
Kunar Director of Information and Culture Samiul Haq Haq Bayan said the house where the explosion occurred contained explosives intended for mining operations. The materials were also being used in construction work along the Kunar-Nuristan road.
The explosion also caused damage to several houses located near the site, raising concerns about the impact on residents and surrounding buildings.
Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances that led to the explosion or whether additional investigations have been launched.
The blast caused numerous casualties among students in the area, with most of those wounded transferred to Nangarhar Regional Hospital to receive medical treatment. The incident prompted an emergency response as authorities dealt with the large number of injured people.
Kunar Director of Information and Culture Samiul Haq Haq Bayan said the house where the explosion occurred contained explosives intended for mining operations. The materials were also being used in construction work along the Kunar-Nuristan road.
The explosion also caused damage to several houses located near the site, raising concerns about the impact on residents and surrounding buildings.
Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances that led to the explosion or whether additional investigations have been launched.
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