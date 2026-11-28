MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mudhi al-Hajri, a therapeutic and community nutrition expert, highlighted that when people talk about the development of government institutions, attention usually turns to modern buildings, electronic systems, the speed of transactions and the quality of services. Yet one element can sum up the whole picture in a single moment: the employee standing in front of the customer.

Speaking to Gulf Times al-Hajri said that a customer service employee is not merely a receptionist. She noted "He or she is the human face of the institution and, often, the first and last impression a citizen or resident takes away. An institution may have the best systems and newest premises, but if the customer meets an employee who lacks communication skills or the ability to handle difficult situations, the experience can be negative regardless of every other service."

This raises a question worth debating: is customer service in our institutions treated as a specialised profession, or is it still, at times, a job that can be assigned to any employee? It is time, in my view, to rethink this concept.

Al-Hajri added: "Staff who deal with the public every day need skills no less important than any other professional competence: effective communication, emotional intelligence, anger management, handling complaints, problem-solving, understanding different personalities and cultures, and explaining procedures clearly and respectfully".

She stressed: "I therefore propose a dedicated career path in customer service, beginning with introductory programmes at secondary-school level and progressing to a post-secondary professional diploma in customer service and customer experience, particularly for roles that involve constant contact with the public."

"Theory alone is not enough. Training should include simulations of real-life situations: dealing with an angry customer, listening to a complaint, explaining an unwelcome procedure, apologising professionally and turning a negative transaction into a positive one. These are skills that can be taught, trained and measured. Appraisal should also go beyond the number of transactions completed. It should rely on clear indicators such as speed of response, clarity of information, customer satisfaction, quality of communication, speed of complaint resolution and the rate of problems resolved".

"Here, I see a bigger opportunity, one that could put Qatar ahead not only in the Gulf but worldwide. Why should Qatar not be among the countries leading the creation of a global benchmark for the quality of customer service?" she asked.

Such an index could start with the Gulf States, then expand across the Arab world and internationally, setting unified standards to measure how government institutions treat the public. It could assess ease of access, speed of response, respect for the customer, clarity of information, complaint management, fairness, digital services and customer satisfaction. An annual ranking could help countries and institutions identify their strengths and areas for improvement.

Al-Hajri suggested that "the project would be called the Global Customer Service Quality Index (GCSQI), with Qatar as a founding nation. An international observatory specialising in customer service quality could also be established".

"The quality of government service does not begin with the electronic system, and it does not end with the delivery of a transaction. It begins with the human being.

I hope Qatar will be a pioneer in this field, we do not want to be always among those who follow global standards. We want to be among those who set the standards the world follows," al-Hajri said.