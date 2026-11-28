Amir Condoles With President, PM Of Italy
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent cables of condolences to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the death of two Italian technicians as a result of the Iranian attacks on the territory of the State of Kuwait, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni on the death of two Italian technicians as a result of the Iranian attacks on the territory of the State of Kuwait, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
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