For BAMX Developments, the real test of a home comes years after handover, when a family is still living in it. Founder and Chairman Dr. Mehdi Kavoosi has built the company around that idea over three decades of work across the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe.

“A family invests their life savings in a home where they want to live in peace,” Dr. Kavoosi said.“It is their dream, and we need to understand the value of home for them.”

BAMX keeps design, construction, project management and property management in-house, giving the company oversight at every stage. Dr. Kavoosi regularly reviews progress on site with his teams.

“For us, a luxury home is where the homeowner has the luxury of living well, sleeping well and having peace of mind,” he said.“Your home doesn't have to be expensive to offer luxury. In fact, an expensive home could steal your happiness.”

Dr. Kavoosi's approach to sustainability dates back to his university thesis on green buildings 25 years ago. BAMX considers natural light, airflow and locally sourced materials when designing homes for long-term comfort.

As Dubai's off-plan buyers pay closer attention to build quality and delivery records, BAMX sold nearly half the units at X11, its Dubai South project, at IPS 2026 ahead of the official launch.

“There is no room for compromising a buyer's dreams just to make some extra money,” Dr. Kavoosi said.

About BAMX Developments

BAMX Developments is a Dubai-headquartered global property developer with over 30 years of experience delivering residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and mass housing projects. Its current projects include X11 in Dubai South and 311 Boulevard and 77 Boulevard in Jumeirah Village Circle. Upcoming developments are planned for Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Zorah, Ajman.

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