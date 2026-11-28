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By Dr. Gyan Pathak

Winter has just set in India, but the Parliament will have a special Monsoon Session, thanks to the game of getting the magic number played by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister of Home Amit Shah. Neither a Monsoon Session in the winter, just before the Winter Session of the Parliament, is convincing to the common people, nor their game of manipulation with no hold barred. Triggering defection is the essence of their game, bereft of any political of constitutional moral. They want the delimitation bill passed, but getting the magic number for it is still uncertain though very close to it. As of now, success of their strategy depends on further political defection.

On the Constitution Day, 26 November 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote“the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian Democracy”. And on the same day, that was 104th day since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13. It was not prorogued, but intentionally kept alive, in the hope that they can somehow arrange the magic number, that is two-third of majority which is 360 if all the 540 MPs will be present during the voting in the Lok Sabha. They have still a shortfall, and hence will need further defection.

The extended Monsoon Session of the Parliament will commence from November 30, that is on 108th day after it was adjourned. Lok Sabha sittings will begin on November 30 and Rajya Sabha sittings on December 2. Both Houses will conclude on December 3. The amended Delimitation Bill is cleared on November 27 in the Union Cabinet meeting. The Delimitation Bill 2026 was withdrawn on April 17, 2026 when the core Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 having provision for women's reservation linked to the Delimitation Bill 2026 was defeated – 298 votes in favour and 230 against, with 528 MPs present in the Lok Sabha, falling short of the required 352 for two-third majority.

Here lies a clue for the magic number. They hoped the magic number of 360 could be reduced if MPs will be absent from voting. Three seats are currently vacant in the 543-seats Lok Sabha, making the effective strength of 540. During Monsoon Session, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended, for the session, and hence he may not be allowed to vote, because it is only the extended Monsoon Session. Two MPs – Independent Sheikh Rashid from Kashmir and Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De from Punjab are in jail. National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah has recently resigned. Hence, the effective strength of Lok Sabha, according to their calculation, could be brought down to 536.

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NDA has 320 members MPs in the Lok Sabha, while there are 37 from other opposition parties – DMK 22, YSRCP 4, AAP 3, AD(WPD) 2, AIMIM 1, ASP(KR) 1, JKAIP 1, UPPL 1, ZPM 1 and Independent 1. BJP hopes to get support from DMK's 22, and YSRCP's 4, though they have not yet taken decision to support the government move.

BJP has also been trying to break INDIA bloc that has 183 MPs. It has been reported that they may get the support of NCP(Sharad Pawar), which has 8 MPs. NCP(SP) has not yet taken any decision to support the Delimitation Bill.

However, BJP hopes that the party will ultimately get the support of DMK, NCP(SP) and YSRCP which will improve its tally of support to 354. Which will be very close to the two-third majority to get the Delimitation Bill passed. However, it is very simplistic arithmetic. They hope that the proposed amendment to the bill (or deal) will make them agree to support.

It has been reported that a uniform 50 per cent increase in the share of seats for every state will make them agree. However, it is doubtful, since such a proposal was first publicly proposed in the Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during April debate, but the core Women's Reservation Bill was defeated and government was forced to withdraw the Delimitation Bill.

Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X that Narendra Modi government announced the session“after 105 days of operation lotus” in the hope of getting a“super-tainted” two-third majority to get the Bill passed. He noted that the announcement came on the Constitution Day and asked,“Can there be a great insult to and assault on the Constitution.” He also said,“Yet again, the mischievous PM-HM jodi is lying” adding that the special session has little to do with women's reservation. He accused the government of using it to push the delimitation.

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Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal described the government's move as an attempt of“Sansad Chori” (Theft of the Parliament), and wrote on X,“To orchestrate this murder of the Constitution on Constitution Day shows how badly they want to mock our precious democratic system. We will not allow this to pass.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the second biggest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, and in INDIA bloc after Congress has said that the proposed delimitation-linked women's reservation bill would prove BJP's“biggest political mistake.” His remark has a special significance on account of his state Uttar Pradesh is going to poll soon in early 2027. He must have noted that the real target of the women's bill linked with delimitation is Uttar Pradesh election in which BJP will be trying to turn the table against SP and Congress as anti-women and anti-Uttar Pradesh.

Opposition across the parties has criticised the government's move. In the meantime, Congress and NCP(SP) have issued whips to their MPs to be present during the session, and others are likely to follow. For BJP, irrespective of success or failure of the move, the session is supposed to give them opportunity to portray the SP, Congress, and INDIA bloc as anti-women, while the INDIA bloc is bent upon exposing the“real intention” of Modi-Shah gameplan as a mockery of the parliamentary democracy and the Constitution. (IPA Service)