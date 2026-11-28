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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Women are more inclined to buy gold jewellery for themselves, while gifting plays a stronger role in men's purchasing decisions, consumer research commissioned by the World Gold Council has found.

The study, conducted by Ipsos and released on November 26, found that 54 per cent of women surveyed across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi had purchased fine gold jewellery for personal use, compared with 35 per cent who had bought it as a gift.

Men displayed a more evenly balanced purchasing pattern, with 43 per cent having bought fine gold jewellery for themselves and 41 per cent having purchased it for others. Future purchasing intentions among men, however, showed a greater inclination towards gifting.

The findings highlight distinct commercial opportunities for jewellery retailers, with women responding more strongly to personal rewards and financial considerations, while men's purchases are more closely associated with family relationships and special occasions.

Rewarding themselves was the leading motivation among women who had purchased fine gold jewellery for personal use during the preceding 12 months, cited by 42 per cent. Birthdays accounted for 30 per cent, while investment considerations were identified by 29 per cent.

Financial value emerged as an important consideration alongside personal enjoyment. Some 46 per cent associated their purchases with value for money, while 40 per cent identified superior long-term value as a reason for choosing fine gold jewellery over alternatives.

Wedding anniversaries were the leading occasion for men purchasing gold jewellery as gifts, accounting for 34 per cent, followed by birthdays at 27 per cent. Spouses and parents were the principal recipients of such purchases.

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The council cautioned that some findings concerning specific purchasing occasions were based on relatively small groups of respondents and should be interpreted accordingly.

The research identified considerable scope for attracting customers who had not previously purchased gold jewellery. Some 59 per cent of men had never bought gold jewellery as a gift, while 46 per cent of women had never purchased it for themselves.

Among men without previous experience of gifting gold jewellery, 24 per cent were considering doing so within the following year. The corresponding proportion among women considering their first personal purchase was 22 per cent.

Affordability remained the principal obstacle. It was identified by 29 per cent of women who had never purchased gold jewellery for themselves and 28 per cent of men who had never bought it as a gift.

Consumer interest in jewellery manufactured in Dubai was particularly strong, with 90 per cent of women and 91 per cent of men expressing willingness to consider buying locally produced pieces.

Perceptions of authenticity and material quality supported this interest, although concerns about potentially higher prices discouraged some respondents.

Lighter jewellery fashioned from pure 24-carat gold in contemporary designs attracted the strongest response among four product concepts tested. Expanded online shopping options ranked second, ahead of proposals involving virtual fittings and converting digital gold savings into physical jewellery.

Traditional retail outlets retained their importance despite the availability of digital purchasing channels. Approximately seven in ten male and female buyers completed their purchases at physical stores.

Family members remained particularly influential in purchasing decisions, while social media and professional jewellery advisers also served as important sources of information.

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A separate survey of tourists who purchased gold during visits to Dubai revealed further differences between male and female consumers.

Gold shopping was the primary reason for visiting Dubai among 19 per cent of female respondents, compared with eight per cent of men. Jewellery purchases were recorded among 97 per cent of women and 81 per cent of men.

Overall, 85 per cent of surveyed visitors purchased gold jewellery, while 25 per cent acquired gold bars or coins, with some purchasing both.

Quality was cited by 65 per cent as a reason for purchasing gold in Dubai. Distinctive designs attracted 28 per cent, while 26 per cent identified the availability of value added tax refunds as an incentive.

Independent gold shops accounted for 47 per cent of tourist purchases by retail channel, followed by branded jewellery stores at 28 per cent and designer boutiques at 21 per cent.

The resident survey involved 3,000 people aged between 18 and 65, comprising 1,800 women and 1,200 men who were receptive to buying jewellery. Fieldwork was conducted between October 16 and November 14, 2025.

The tourist survey covered 500 visitors interviewed between October 9 and November 7, 2025. Travellers from India constituted the largest nationality group, representing 14 per cent, followed by Russia at 10 per cent and the United Kingdom at nine per cent.

Also published on Medium.