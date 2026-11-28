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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia's Takween Advanced Industries Company has abandoned plans to raise 500 million Saudi riyals ($133.29 million) through sukuk issuance following a reassessment of its financing requirements and available funding alternatives.

The board of directors approved the termination of the programme on November 26 after the company reached a mutual agreement with Impact46, its financial adviser and sole arranger. Takween announced the decision through a disclosure to the Saudi Exchange, saying it did not anticipate any material impact on its financial statements.

The manufacturer of plastic packaging and industrial products did not identify which alternative financing arrangements it was considering or disclose whether it had secured commitments from other funding providers. It also did not indicate whether another sukuk programme would be considered.

The proposed fundraising, announced on June 24, envisaged the issuance of riyal-denominated securities compliant with Islamic financing principles through public and private offerings. The aggregate value of the programme was capped at 500 million riyals.

Takween had identified strengthening its liquidity and working capital position, refinancing part of its outstanding financial obligations and meeting general corporate expenditure as the principal objectives of the proposed issuance.

The decision comes as the company pursues a broader capital restructuring amid mounting accumulated losses, increased financing expenses and pressure on its working capital position.

Takween's board amended its capital restructuring recommendations on November 5, proposing an 81.64 per cent reduction in share capital to offset accumulated losses, followed by a rights issue valued at 300 million riyals.

The revised proposal would reduce the company's capital from 764.65 million riyals to approximately 140.4 million riyals before increasing it to 440.4 million riyals through the issuance of additional shares.

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The board had previously recommended a smaller capital reduction followed by a 400 million riyal rights issue. The revised calculations reflected the deterioration in the company's financial position during the first nine months of 2026.

Unlike sukuk financing, which creates financial obligations for the issuer, a rights issue raises equity capital by offering existing shareholders the opportunity to subscribe to additional shares. Takween has not explicitly identified the proposed rights issue as a substitute for the abandoned sukuk programme.

Financial results released on November 3 showed that Takween recorded a net loss attributable to shareholders of 123.87 million riyals during the nine months ended September 30, compared with 51.39 million riyals during the corresponding period of 2025.

Accumulated losses reached 624.25 million riyals at the end of September, representing more than four-fifths of the company's existing share capital.

The external auditor highlighted material uncertainty surrounding the group's ability to continue as a going concern, noting that current liabilities exceeded current assets by approximately 492.77 million riyals at the end of September, against 268.61 million riyals at the close of 2025.

The auditor nevertheless issued an unmodified conclusion on the interim financial statements, while drawing attention to the uncertainties associated with the company's financial circumstances.

Takween's financial performance deteriorated despite substantial revenue growth. Sales increased by 45.4 per cent to 654.3 million riyals during the nine-month period, compared with 449.9 million riyals a year earlier.

The company attributed the increase partly to the consolidation of revenue from SAAF into its group accounts from January 2026 and higher raw material prices that resulted in increased selling prices.

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Higher administrative expenditure, provisions relating to legal claims, increased distribution costs, asset impairment charges and financing expenses contributed to the widening losses.

Third-quarter revenue reached 231.65 million riyals, an increase of 39.1 per cent year on year, while the quarterly net loss widened to 61.68 million riyals from 15.82 million riyals.

The November decision represents the termination of a second sukuk fundraising initiative by Takween this year. The company discontinued a separate programme worth up to 650 million riyals in June following discussions with Sukuk Capital Company.

Takween had successfully completed a financing tranche worth 60 million riyals through an electronic platform under that earlier arrangement before deciding against proceeding with the remaining tranches.

The board approved the termination of that programme on June 23, the same day it authorised the establishment of the subsequent financing initiative involving Impact46.

Takween appointed Albilad Capital in July as financial adviser, lead manager and underwriter for its proposed capital reduction and subsequent rights issue.

The company remains subject to Capital Market Authority requirements governing listed businesses whose accumulated losses have reached or exceeded 50 per cent of their registered share capital.