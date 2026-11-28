MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Kuwaiti authorities have detained two men, including a member of the ruling family, following an anti-narcotics operation that uncovered hashish, hundreds of controlled pharmaceutical drugs and equipment suspected of being used for drug trafficking.

The Interior Ministry announced on Friday that officers from the General Department for Drug Control, operating under the Criminal Security Sector, seized 1.2 kilograms of hashish, 262 Lyrica capsules, 200 Tramal tablets, 100 Xanax tablets and 38 unidentified pills suspected of containing narcotic substances.

Four precision weighing scales were also confiscated during the operation. The ministry confirmed that legal procedures were initiated to refer the suspects and confiscated materials to the specialised narcotics division of the Public Prosecution.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of either suspect or specify whether the ruling family member holds any official position. Details concerning the location of the operation and the circumstances leading to the arrests were not released.

“No one is above the law,” the ministry said, emphasising that membership of the ruling family would not exempt individuals from criminal proceedings or the application of legislation governing narcotics and psychotropic substances.

The ministry described the operation as part of its continuing commitment to enforcing legislation without discrimination, strengthening the principles of justice and ensuring equal treatment of individuals suspected of criminal offences, irrespective of their social standing.

Officials have not established publicly whether the confiscated substances were intended for personal consumption or commercial distribution. The precise criminal charges and the individual responsibilities of the two suspects remain matters for prosecutorial determination.

See also Saudi Arabia and Türkiye sign expanded education agreement

The arrests come as Kuwait implements strengthened anti-narcotics legislation that substantially increases penalties for drug trafficking while introducing provisions intended to encourage individuals suffering from addiction to seek medical treatment.

Decree-Law No. 159 of 2025, which entered into force in December last year, consolidated legislation governing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, expanding the legal framework available to investigators and prosecutors dealing with drug-related offences.

The legislation provides for severe punishment for offences involving the manufacture, importation and distribution of prohibited substances. Penalties vary according to the nature of the offence, the circumstances surrounding the criminal activity and the involvement of the accused.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah has previously emphasised that the strengthened legislation is intended to establish an effective deterrent against drug trafficking while safeguarding public health and protecting vulnerable sections of society.

The pharmaceutical products confiscated during the operation have recognised medical applications but are subject to controls because of their potential for misuse and dependence.

Lyrica, the commercial name for pregabalin, is prescribed for conditions including epilepsy, neuropathic pain and certain anxiety disorders. Its unauthorised distribution has become a particular concern for narcotics enforcement authorities across the Gulf.

Tramal contains tramadol, an opioid analgesic prescribed for moderate to severe pain. Xanax contains alprazolam, a benzodiazepine used primarily to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Both medicines carry risks of dependence when used outside appropriate medical supervision.

Investigators have not disclosed the strength of the confiscated pharmaceutical products or whether laboratory examinations have established the composition of the unidentified tablets.

See also IMF forecasts UAE growth of just 0.2% in 2026

Kuwait's Justice Ministry has reported a reduction in the number of drug cases handled by prosecutors following the introduction of the strengthened legislation, although enforcement agencies continue to announce seizures involving prohibited narcotics and controlled prescription medicines.

Figures released by the ministry in May showed that the number of cases registered during the comparison periods examined by officials declined from 255 to 144, representing a reduction of approximately 44 per cent.

The government has complemented tougher criminal penalties with administrative measures governing the availability of controlled pharmaceutical products and the treatment of individuals suffering from substance dependence.

The Ministry of Health has issued implementing decisions covering addiction rehabilitation, the regulation of controlled medicines and procedures through which individuals requiring treatment may be referred to specialised medical facilities.

Kuwait's anti-narcotics framework distinguishes between offences involving commercial distribution and circumstances in which individuals voluntarily seek treatment for addiction. Subject to statutory conditions, those seeking rehabilitation before criminal proceedings are initiated may receive protection from prosecution.

The legislation also addresses offences involving the abuse of public office to facilitate drug-related criminal activity, although the Interior Ministry has made no allegation of misuse of official authority against either suspect detained in the operation announced on Friday.

Health authorities have designated the Al-Sulaibiya Youth Centre building as a specialised addiction treatment and rehabilitation facility, where patients can receive medical assistance and participate in programmes designed to support their reintegration into society following treatment.