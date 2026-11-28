MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> The UAE federal government has raised Dh180 million through its inaugural issue of dirham-denominated digital Treasury bonds, marking the adoption of distributed ledger technology in sovereign debt issuance.

The Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that the two-year securities carry an annual yield to maturity of 4.98 per cent. The bonds were issued through Euroclear's Digital Financial Market Infrastructure and will be available for secondary market trading on Nasdaq Dubai.

The transaction, equivalent to approximately $49 million, represents the first sovereign digital Treasury bond issuance of its kind within the Gulf Cooperation Council. It forms part of the federal government's existing sovereign borrowing programme rather than constituting a separate financing initiative.

The ministry allocated the digital securities equally among six primary dealers through a separate distribution mechanism. Each dealer received bonds worth Dh30 million, with pricing determined by reference to the conventional Treasury bond auction conducted during November.

The identical yields on digital and conventional Treasury bonds provide a common pricing benchmark for securities issued through different technological platforms. The arrangement allows the government to assess the operational performance of digital issuance without introducing separate pricing conditions.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the transaction represented an important development in the modernisation of government securities issuance and settlement, supporting greater operational efficiency and competitiveness across the UAE's capital markets.

He said the government would assess the results of the transaction and incorporate lessons from the experience into subsequent issuances, while examining wider applications of distributed ledger technology across sovereign debt markets.

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Several international and domestic financial institutions participated in the transaction. Euroclear supplied the technological infrastructure, Standard Chartered acted as settlement agent, Citi was appointed issuing and paying agent, while Emirates NBD handled the structuring of the securities.

The digital issuance accompanied the ministry's regular November auction of conventional Treasury bonds and Islamic Treasury sukuk, which raised a combined Dh920 million, excluding the digitally issued securities.

The conventional auction comprised Dh550 million in Treasury sukuk maturing in September 2031 and Dh370 million in Treasury bonds due in November 2028. The respective annual yields to maturity were 5 per cent and 4.98 per cent.

Total bids reached Dh3.04 billion, demonstrating continued institutional demand for federal government securities. The digital allocation brought aggregate November sovereign debt issuance under the domestic programme to Dh1.1 billion.

The digital bonds differ from conventional securities principally in the infrastructure used for their creation and initial settlement. Their denomination, maturity and financial obligations remain those of government debt instruments rather than cryptocurrency assets.

Euroclear's platform uses distributed ledger technology to maintain transaction records and facilitate securities issuance. Its connection to established financial market infrastructure enables participants to conduct secondary market transactions through conventional channels without requiring an entirely separate trading ecosystem.

Valérie Urbain, chief executive of Euroclear Group, described the transaction as demonstrating how digital technology could be incorporated into established financial infrastructure and applied beyond experimental projects.

The platform supports the creation, distribution and initial settlement of securities issued directly in digital form. Integration with Euroclear Bank's conventional settlement infrastructure also provides access to existing trading and liquidity management facilities.

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Hamed Ali, chief executive of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, said the listing would provide investors with the transparency and secondary market access associated with established sovereign debt instruments while accommodating a different issuance technology.

The ministry has not announced a timetable for additional digital sovereign bond offerings or disclosed quantitative estimates of the operational savings generated by the inaugural transaction.

The federal government's domestic borrowing programme encompasses conventional Treasury bonds and Shariah-compliant Treasury sukuk, with scheduled auctions designed to establish benchmark yields across different maturities and develop the market for dirham-denominated debt.

The Ministry of Finance's institutional issuance calendar for 2026 provides for total domestic debt offerings of Dh11 billion and redemptions amounting to Dh4.4 billion. Outstanding institutional domestic debt is projected to reach Dh33.45 billion by December 31, compared with Dh26.85 billion at the end of 2025.

The digital sovereign offering follows the adoption of comparable infrastructure by commercial financial institutions operating in the UAE. First Abu Dhabi Bank completed a Dh1 billion digital green bond transaction through Euroclear's platform in October, issuing three-year securities carrying an interest rate of 5.75 per cent.

The federal government introduced its conventional dirham-denominated Treasury bond programme in 2022, working with the Central Bank of the UAE. Its domestic debt operations also include a separate retail Treasury sukuk programme, under which individual investors can subscribe to government securities through participating financial institutions.