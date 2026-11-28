MENAFN - KNN India)The Uttar Pradesh government plans to disburse nearly Rs 8,500 crore in incentives to private investors to promote industrial development under its 'Make in UP' initiative.

The incentives cover projects established under the UP Industrial Investment & Employment Promotion Policy 2022, the UP FDI/FCI, the Fortune Global 500 & India 500 Policy 2023, and the UP Oxygen Production Policy 2021.

The state has so far distributed around Rs 3,500 crore, accounting for nearly 41 per cent of the total committed incentives, as per a Business Standard report.

“The state will disburse more than Rs 2,600 crore as incentives in the next few weeks, which would increase our incentive payment ratio to 71 per cent,” a senior state government official said.

Industry Department Gets Largest Share

The UP Industries Department accounts for the largest incentive allocation at Rs 5,520 crore, of which nearly Rs 2,421 crore, or 44 per cent, has been disbursed.

The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) and the MSME Department have recorded the highest payment ratios at 48 per cent each.

UPNEDA has disbursed Rs 787 crore out of its total incentive allocation of Rs 1,650 crore, while the MSME Department has paid around Rs 69 crore against its allocation of Rs 145 crore.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government has developed an investment-friendly environment by extending incentives, tax concessions and subsidies to investors.

Chairing a meeting of the UP State Transformation Commission in Lucknow, he directed officials to complete infrastructure and industrial projects within stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards.

Expressway and Logistics Projects Reviewed

Officials informed the meeting that the tendering process for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway would be finalised by the end of November. Land acquisition for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway has reached 91 per cent.

The state has also acquired 83 per cent of the land required for the Agra-Lucknow to Purvanchal Link Expressway, 86 per cent for the Jhansi Link Expressway and 83 per cent for the Jewar Link Expressway. Letters of Award have been issued to the selected construction firms for all three projects.

Meanwhile, verification has been completed for the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway, Vindhya Expressway and Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur Link.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to open financial bids for the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Greater Noida within the next two weeks and accelerate work on the Multi-Modal Logistics Park.

(KNN Bureau)