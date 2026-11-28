MENAFN - KNN India)India is unlikely to impose immediate restrictions on non-basmati rice exports over the next month, providing near-term relief to exporters, the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF) said.

The federation said reports suggesting export restrictions could be introduced within days were premature, with no indication of an immediate move to curb shipments, as ANI reported.

Exporters can continue operations under the existing policy framework, although duties or other restrictions may still be imposed if domestic prices rise further.

Domestic Rice Prices Under Pressure

According to market inputs received by IREF, the price of IR-64 25 per cent broken white rice has increased to around Rs 33 per kg from Rs 28.25 a month ago, marking a rise of nearly 17 per cent.

The increase has brought non-basmati rice exports under closer scrutiny amid concerns about domestic food price stability.

However, substantial rice stocks and the Public Distribution System provide a cushion against supply and price fluctuations.

IREF said a further significant increase in domestic prices could prompt the Committee of Ministers to review the situation and consider export duties or other policy measures.

Exporters Advised to Take Contractual Safeguards

In view of the uncertainty, IREF has advised exporters to continue business with appropriate contractual and inventory safeguards.

It has recommended including clauses in new contracts specifying that any new or increased Indian export duty will be borne by the buyer. Exporters should also obtain written acceptance and establish clear price-adjustment and payment mechanisms.

The federation has urged exporters to review change-in-law and force majeure clauses to address possible government restrictions, including provisions for suspending, renegotiating or cancelling shipments.

It has also cautioned against excessive inventory accumulation and unprotected commitments, advising exporters to align stocks with confirmed orders and realistic shipment schedules.

IREF said exporters should continue operating under the prevailing policy framework while monitoring government notifications and staying in touch with overseas buyers.

It clarified that its assessment is based on currently available information and does not constitute an official government assurance on future export policy.

(KNN Bureau)