Cambridge Health Group and Emirates Islamic Enter into AED 450 Million Financing Agreement to Accelerate Growth Plans
(MENAFN- APO Group) Seven-year Shariah-compliant financing provides additional financial flexibility to support CHG's continued expansion, following growth to more than 1,000 beds and over
AED 1 billion deployed and committed towards expanding its operations, with a medium-term ambition to exceed 1,500 beds worldwide.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 27 November 2026: Cambridge Health Group (CHG), the specialist complex care provider wholly owned by Amanat Holdings PJSC ("Amanat"), has entered into a Shariah-compliant financing agreement with Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, for facilities of up to AED 450 million.
The financing provides a long-term funding structure and additional financial flexibility to accelerate CHG's next phase of expansion. Having grown from approximately 260 beds in 2021 to more than 1,000 beds today, CHG has established an international network spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.
The Group has deployed and committed more than AED 1 billion towards expanding its operations, including the development of new hospitals and facilities, the expansion of existing capacity and the acquisition of Cornerstone Healthcare in the UK.
The facilities comprise AED 200 million to refinance existing financing, up to AED 100 million available to fund future expansion and AED 50 million for working capital requirements. A further AED 100 million is available through an accordion facility, subject to the relevant approvals. The term financing has a seven-year tenor, with a final balloon repayment equivalent to 30% of the facility at maturity.
The financing will support CHG's ongoing development programme across the GCC where the Group continues to expand its specialist complex care offering. CHG recently launched its 150-bed Al Khobar hospital and completed the refurbishment and expansion of its Jeddah hospital to 200 beds. A further 68-bed expansion is under way in Jeddah, alongside plans for a 155-bed specialist integrated care hospital in Riyadh. In the UAE, CHG has completed the expansion and refurbishment of Cambridge Hospital Abu Dhabi and is progressing upgrades at Cambridge Hospital Al Ain.
In the United Kingdom, CHG's acquisition of Cornerstone Healthcare added 283 specialist care beds across four homes in the south of England, establishing the Group's presence in the UK and further diversifying its international operations.
Together, these developments support CHG's medium-term ambition to grow its international network beyond 1,500 beds, building on its established presence in the GCC and its expansion into the UK.
CHG continues to deliver strong financial growth, supported by increased capacity and operational performance. In the nine months ended 30 September 2026 and before the Cornerstone acquisition, revenue increased 26% year on year to AED 366.0 million, while EBITDA grew 50% to AED 103.1 million. Net profit increased 3.7 times compared with the corresponding period in 2025. CHG expects to maintain double-digit growth in 2027.
Wael K. Abdallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said: “Since 2021, CHG has grown from approximately 260 beds to more than 1,000 across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK. This growth reflects our commitment to expanding access to specialist complex care and building a leading international healthcare business. Having established our international presence, our focus is now on the next phase of expansion. Our agreement with Emirates Islamic provides a long-term financing structure and additional flexibility to support this ambition. We remain focused on building a network of more than 1,500 beds over the medium term.”
Vivek Shah, Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to support Cambridge Health Group as it pursues its growth plans. The proposed financing reflects our commitment to offering innovative, tailored financing solutions to businesses seeking to expand and scale their operations. It also creates opportunities to help develop the region’s healthcare sector and strengthen its capacity. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the Group and exploring how we can help meet its future needs.”
CHG continues to advance its expansion plans, strengthening its international presence and specialist healthcare capabilities to support long-term growth.
AED 1 billion deployed and committed towards expanding its operations, with a medium-term ambition to exceed 1,500 beds worldwide.
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 27 November 2026: Cambridge Health Group (CHG), the specialist complex care provider wholly owned by Amanat Holdings PJSC ("Amanat"), has entered into a Shariah-compliant financing agreement with Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, for facilities of up to AED 450 million.
The financing provides a long-term funding structure and additional financial flexibility to accelerate CHG's next phase of expansion. Having grown from approximately 260 beds in 2021 to more than 1,000 beds today, CHG has established an international network spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.
The Group has deployed and committed more than AED 1 billion towards expanding its operations, including the development of new hospitals and facilities, the expansion of existing capacity and the acquisition of Cornerstone Healthcare in the UK.
The facilities comprise AED 200 million to refinance existing financing, up to AED 100 million available to fund future expansion and AED 50 million for working capital requirements. A further AED 100 million is available through an accordion facility, subject to the relevant approvals. The term financing has a seven-year tenor, with a final balloon repayment equivalent to 30% of the facility at maturity.
The financing will support CHG's ongoing development programme across the GCC where the Group continues to expand its specialist complex care offering. CHG recently launched its 150-bed Al Khobar hospital and completed the refurbishment and expansion of its Jeddah hospital to 200 beds. A further 68-bed expansion is under way in Jeddah, alongside plans for a 155-bed specialist integrated care hospital in Riyadh. In the UAE, CHG has completed the expansion and refurbishment of Cambridge Hospital Abu Dhabi and is progressing upgrades at Cambridge Hospital Al Ain.
In the United Kingdom, CHG's acquisition of Cornerstone Healthcare added 283 specialist care beds across four homes in the south of England, establishing the Group's presence in the UK and further diversifying its international operations.
Together, these developments support CHG's medium-term ambition to grow its international network beyond 1,500 beds, building on its established presence in the GCC and its expansion into the UK.
CHG continues to deliver strong financial growth, supported by increased capacity and operational performance. In the nine months ended 30 September 2026 and before the Cornerstone acquisition, revenue increased 26% year on year to AED 366.0 million, while EBITDA grew 50% to AED 103.1 million. Net profit increased 3.7 times compared with the corresponding period in 2025. CHG expects to maintain double-digit growth in 2027.
Wael K. Abdallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Health Group, said: “Since 2021, CHG has grown from approximately 260 beds to more than 1,000 across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the UK. This growth reflects our commitment to expanding access to specialist complex care and building a leading international healthcare business. Having established our international presence, our focus is now on the next phase of expansion. Our agreement with Emirates Islamic provides a long-term financing structure and additional flexibility to support this ambition. We remain focused on building a network of more than 1,500 beds over the medium term.”
Vivek Shah, Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to support Cambridge Health Group as it pursues its growth plans. The proposed financing reflects our commitment to offering innovative, tailored financing solutions to businesses seeking to expand and scale their operations. It also creates opportunities to help develop the region’s healthcare sector and strengthen its capacity. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the Group and exploring how we can help meet its future needs.”
CHG continues to advance its expansion plans, strengthening its international presence and specialist healthcare capabilities to support long-term growth.
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