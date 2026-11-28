Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, AECOM and DAMAC Properties among Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2026 winners
(MENAFN- APO Group) The 47th edition of Big 5 Global pivoted from dialogue and product demonstrations to honour innovation, sustainability and transformation champions across the built environment during an evening celebration of industry achievements at Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2026.
Organized by dmg events, the sixth edition of the awards recognized a raft of industry heavyweights from government and private sector among 18 winners. Hosted at the Al Multaqua Ballroom at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) last night, the ceremony celebrated forward-thinking achievements across the construction industry, including best use of technology, sustainable construction, innovative urban planning, heritage conservation and workforce development.
2026 winners set new benchmarks
The Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, received the Impact Leadership Team of the Year, sponsored by Autodesk. Established in 2021, the committee brings together leaders across transport, municipals, utilities, land, housing and environment to oversee the implementation of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. It coordinates major plans and projects across government entities, supporting efficient land use, infrastructure development and sustainable urban growth.
The Best Use of AI was awarded to Dubai Municipality for its Building Violation & Asset Monitoring platform. Developed by the municipality’s Geographic Information Systems Centre Department, the platform uses AI, satellite imagery, drones and street-level cameras to detect building, safety and public infrastructure violations across Dubai. It also helps teams manage inspections, report and follow-up actions.
AECOM took home two awards, winning Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year for its Sustainable Legacies strategy, which guides its approach to sustainability, carbon reduction and social impact. The company also received the Workforce of the Future Initiative award for The ADVANCE Graduate Program, which has supported the recruitment of more than 450 graduates.
Trojan Construction Holding also secured two honours. Its TCH Digital Construction Transformation programme won Digitalization Initiative of the Year, while its Design for Deconstruction Velodrome received Circularity Initiative of the Year. The velodrome is designed to allow its steel structure and façade materials to be dismantled and recovered for reuse or recycling in the future.
Reflecting a broader approach to sustainability, DAMAC Properties was awarded Sustainable Construction Project of the Year for DAMAC Lagoons, a master-planned community spanning approximately 4.5 million square metres. The development incorporates measures including treated wastewater reuse, waste management systems, smart monitoring and shaded walking routes.
Expressing excitement about the recognition, Marcin Krawczyk, Assistant Vice President QA/QC, DAMAC Properties, said: "We are very proud to receive this award. We’ve been on our sustainability journey for the last few years, so it is very rewarding to see the results of our efforts recognized."
Another award recognized decarbonization efforts, with the Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year honour awarded to the Noatum Ports team, part of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and the Khatib & Alami Sustainability Team for Safaga: Pioneering Egypt’s Carbon Net-Zero Port. The initiative at the Safaga Port Multi-Purpose Terminal, operated by Noatum Ports on behalf of the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA), combines energy-efficient design, renewable energy, water management and digital monitoring to reduce carbon emissions and improve resource efficiency.
Meanwhile, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill won Retrofit Project of the Year for Corso Italia 23, the redevelopment of a historic office complex in Milan. The project retained approximately 70% of the existing structure and foundations while introducing new environmental systems, public spaces and landscaped courtyards.
Marwan AbuEbeid of Turner Construction International was named Technology Leader of the Year, sponsored by Midea for his contribution to digital construction, including his work on the National Smart Construction Guidelines for the UAE Government.
Fahad Aljabr of King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Saudi Arabia received Sustainability Leader of the Year for his work advancing sustainable development across the district, including green building practices and sustainability programmes involving developers, tenants and partners.
Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “This year’s winners demonstrate real-time commitment to action and impact across technology, sustainability and urban development, as well as industry-wide investment in people and cross-sector collaboration to deliver successful projects.”
Selected by an independent international panel of industry leaders, this year’s winners spanned countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Italy, highlighting the celebration of impact in construction from the Middle East and Africa to Europe.
Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2026 winners
•Impact Leadership Team of the Year, sponsored by Autodesk: The Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai
•Best Use of AI: Dubai Municipality for its Building Violation & Asset Monitoring platform
•Best Use of Technology Award: China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East for CSCEC ME Insight Hub – Project Intelligence Platform
•Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year: AECOM
•Sustainable Construction Project of the Year: DAMAC Properties for DAMAC Lagoons
•Sustainable Initiative of the Year: GEMS Education for the GEMS Education Solar Project
•Digitalization Initiative of the Year: Trojan Construction Holding for its TCH Digital Construction Transformation programme
•Circularity Initiative of the Year: Trojan Construction Holding for its Design for Deconstruction Velodrome
•Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year: Noatum Ports, part of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and the Khatib & Alami Sustainability Team for Safaga: Pioneering Egypt’s Carbon Net-Zero Port. Noatum Ports is the operator, under the host port authority, Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA), Egypt.
•Liveable City Initiative of the Year, sponsored by Trojan Construction Holding: Expo City Dubai for A Blueprint for Sustainable Urban Development
•Conservation & Heritage Initiative of the Year: The Arab Contractors Company (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) and Ain Shams University for the restoration of Zaafaran Palace
•Retrofit Project of the Year: PIMCO Prime Real Estate and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for Corso Italia 23
•Partnership of the Year: ENGIE, Orascom Construction, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation
•Workforce of the Future Initiative: AECOM for The ADVANCE Graduate Program
•Technology Leader of the Year, sponsored by Midea: Marwan AbuEbeid, Turner Construction International
•Sustainability Leader of the Year: Fahad Aljabr, King Abdullah Financial District
•Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Sobha Realty
•Award for Impact on Asset Lifecycle: Darwish Interserve Facility Management and Msheireb Properties
Big 5 Global Impact Awards is supported by the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Dubai Municipality, Trojan Construction Holding, Midea and Autodesk.
Organized by dmg events, the sixth edition of the awards recognized a raft of industry heavyweights from government and private sector among 18 winners. Hosted at the Al Multaqua Ballroom at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) last night, the ceremony celebrated forward-thinking achievements across the construction industry, including best use of technology, sustainable construction, innovative urban planning, heritage conservation and workforce development.
2026 winners set new benchmarks
The Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, received the Impact Leadership Team of the Year, sponsored by Autodesk. Established in 2021, the committee brings together leaders across transport, municipals, utilities, land, housing and environment to oversee the implementation of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. It coordinates major plans and projects across government entities, supporting efficient land use, infrastructure development and sustainable urban growth.
The Best Use of AI was awarded to Dubai Municipality for its Building Violation & Asset Monitoring platform. Developed by the municipality’s Geographic Information Systems Centre Department, the platform uses AI, satellite imagery, drones and street-level cameras to detect building, safety and public infrastructure violations across Dubai. It also helps teams manage inspections, report and follow-up actions.
AECOM took home two awards, winning Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year for its Sustainable Legacies strategy, which guides its approach to sustainability, carbon reduction and social impact. The company also received the Workforce of the Future Initiative award for The ADVANCE Graduate Program, which has supported the recruitment of more than 450 graduates.
Trojan Construction Holding also secured two honours. Its TCH Digital Construction Transformation programme won Digitalization Initiative of the Year, while its Design for Deconstruction Velodrome received Circularity Initiative of the Year. The velodrome is designed to allow its steel structure and façade materials to be dismantled and recovered for reuse or recycling in the future.
Reflecting a broader approach to sustainability, DAMAC Properties was awarded Sustainable Construction Project of the Year for DAMAC Lagoons, a master-planned community spanning approximately 4.5 million square metres. The development incorporates measures including treated wastewater reuse, waste management systems, smart monitoring and shaded walking routes.
Expressing excitement about the recognition, Marcin Krawczyk, Assistant Vice President QA/QC, DAMAC Properties, said: "We are very proud to receive this award. We’ve been on our sustainability journey for the last few years, so it is very rewarding to see the results of our efforts recognized."
Another award recognized decarbonization efforts, with the Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year honour awarded to the Noatum Ports team, part of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and the Khatib & Alami Sustainability Team for Safaga: Pioneering Egypt’s Carbon Net-Zero Port. The initiative at the Safaga Port Multi-Purpose Terminal, operated by Noatum Ports on behalf of the Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA), combines energy-efficient design, renewable energy, water management and digital monitoring to reduce carbon emissions and improve resource efficiency.
Meanwhile, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill won Retrofit Project of the Year for Corso Italia 23, the redevelopment of a historic office complex in Milan. The project retained approximately 70% of the existing structure and foundations while introducing new environmental systems, public spaces and landscaped courtyards.
Marwan AbuEbeid of Turner Construction International was named Technology Leader of the Year, sponsored by Midea for his contribution to digital construction, including his work on the National Smart Construction Guidelines for the UAE Government.
Fahad Aljabr of King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Saudi Arabia received Sustainability Leader of the Year for his work advancing sustainable development across the district, including green building practices and sustainability programmes involving developers, tenants and partners.
Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said: “This year’s winners demonstrate real-time commitment to action and impact across technology, sustainability and urban development, as well as industry-wide investment in people and cross-sector collaboration to deliver successful projects.”
Selected by an independent international panel of industry leaders, this year’s winners spanned countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Italy, highlighting the celebration of impact in construction from the Middle East and Africa to Europe.
Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2026 winners
•Impact Leadership Team of the Year, sponsored by Autodesk: The Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai
•Best Use of AI: Dubai Municipality for its Building Violation & Asset Monitoring platform
•Best Use of Technology Award: China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East for CSCEC ME Insight Hub – Project Intelligence Platform
•Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year: AECOM
•Sustainable Construction Project of the Year: DAMAC Properties for DAMAC Lagoons
•Sustainable Initiative of the Year: GEMS Education for the GEMS Education Solar Project
•Digitalization Initiative of the Year: Trojan Construction Holding for its TCH Digital Construction Transformation programme
•Circularity Initiative of the Year: Trojan Construction Holding for its Design for Deconstruction Velodrome
•Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year: Noatum Ports, part of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and the Khatib & Alami Sustainability Team for Safaga: Pioneering Egypt’s Carbon Net-Zero Port. Noatum Ports is the operator, under the host port authority, Red Sea Ports Authority (RSPA), Egypt.
•Liveable City Initiative of the Year, sponsored by Trojan Construction Holding: Expo City Dubai for A Blueprint for Sustainable Urban Development
•Conservation & Heritage Initiative of the Year: The Arab Contractors Company (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) and Ain Shams University for the restoration of Zaafaran Palace
•Retrofit Project of the Year: PIMCO Prime Real Estate and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for Corso Italia 23
•Partnership of the Year: ENGIE, Orascom Construction, Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation
•Workforce of the Future Initiative: AECOM for The ADVANCE Graduate Program
•Technology Leader of the Year, sponsored by Midea: Marwan AbuEbeid, Turner Construction International
•Sustainability Leader of the Year: Fahad Aljabr, King Abdullah Financial District
•Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: Sobha Realty
•Award for Impact on Asset Lifecycle: Darwish Interserve Facility Management and Msheireb Properties
Big 5 Global Impact Awards is supported by the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Dubai Municipality, Trojan Construction Holding, Midea and Autodesk.
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