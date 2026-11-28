MULK INTERNATIONAL UNVEILS NEXT-GENERATION ROBOTIC CONSTRUCTION FACTORY POWERED BY UNIQUBE OS
(MENAFN- APO Group) Mulk International, an award-winning multinational conglomerate established in 1982 and globally recognised for its ALUBOND USA metal composite panel brand, has announced the arrival of its advanced Robotic manufacturing facilities and automated precast concrete equipment at its factories in Sharjah.
The facility brings together three advanced technologies: Robotics Modular Construction using Light-Gauge-Steel and precision engineering, Automated precast concrete production and UNIQUBE OS, the AI-powered proprietary software which integrates the entire process together.
UNIQUBE OS: From Design to Installation
At the heart of the facility is UNIQUBE OS, an intelligent AI-powered operating system connecting the entire process end-to-end. Starting with architectural drawings and BIM models, the software converts designs into machine-ready instructions for precision robotic manufacturing.
UNIQUBE OS coordinates production scheduling, material requirements, component identification, quality control, logistics and installation. Its digital tracking system connects factory production with site assembly, enabling greater precision, faster delivery and reduced material waste.
High-Speed Robotic Manufacturing
The Robotic LGS manufacturing factory with automated precast concrete production enables UNIQUBE to manufacture LGS panels, concrete bases and modular building components within one coordinated production ecosystem.
The factory has a 30,000 sq. ft. of daily production capacity, with projected production capabilities of approximately 12,000 bathroom and kitchen pods annually and up to 10 modular homes daily, depending on product configuration.
Applications include residential & commercial buildings, large-span industrial sheds, modular housing and prefabricated bathroom and kitchen pods. Every unit comes fully MEP-integrated and Ready to install with minimal manpower.
Advanced Modular AI Data Centres
UNIQUBE will also manufacture AI-ready modular data centres, from complete buildings to factory-integrated modules designed to accommodate high-density GPU server racks, liquid-cooling systems, power distribution, UPS, fire protection and monitoring equipment.
Working with specialist technology partners, UNIQUBE aims to deliver prefabricated data centre modules with integrated mechanical, electrical and IT infrastructure, factory-tested before installation. These solutions will support edge computing facilities and scalable multi-megawatt AI data centres.
A New Era of Industrialised Construction
The venture was jointly conceived by Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, and Arbab Khan, Group CEO, and is being developed through MULK MARSES, a joint venture between Mulk International and Marses Robotics, represented by Mohamed Abdel Rahman, under the leadership of Adnan Al Mulk, Vice Chairman of Mulk International.
UNIQUBE aims to establish a scalable industrial construction platform that can be replicated internationally.
UNIQUBE will showcase its breakthrough modular construction technology at BIG 5 Dubai, November 23–26, 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand SS2 A111.
UNIQUBE — Building the Future of Construction.
Media Contact: Mulk International | Corporate Communications
The facility brings together three advanced technologies: Robotics Modular Construction using Light-Gauge-Steel and precision engineering, Automated precast concrete production and UNIQUBE OS, the AI-powered proprietary software which integrates the entire process together.
UNIQUBE OS: From Design to Installation
At the heart of the facility is UNIQUBE OS, an intelligent AI-powered operating system connecting the entire process end-to-end. Starting with architectural drawings and BIM models, the software converts designs into machine-ready instructions for precision robotic manufacturing.
UNIQUBE OS coordinates production scheduling, material requirements, component identification, quality control, logistics and installation. Its digital tracking system connects factory production with site assembly, enabling greater precision, faster delivery and reduced material waste.
High-Speed Robotic Manufacturing
The Robotic LGS manufacturing factory with automated precast concrete production enables UNIQUBE to manufacture LGS panels, concrete bases and modular building components within one coordinated production ecosystem.
The factory has a 30,000 sq. ft. of daily production capacity, with projected production capabilities of approximately 12,000 bathroom and kitchen pods annually and up to 10 modular homes daily, depending on product configuration.
Applications include residential & commercial buildings, large-span industrial sheds, modular housing and prefabricated bathroom and kitchen pods. Every unit comes fully MEP-integrated and Ready to install with minimal manpower.
Advanced Modular AI Data Centres
UNIQUBE will also manufacture AI-ready modular data centres, from complete buildings to factory-integrated modules designed to accommodate high-density GPU server racks, liquid-cooling systems, power distribution, UPS, fire protection and monitoring equipment.
Working with specialist technology partners, UNIQUBE aims to deliver prefabricated data centre modules with integrated mechanical, electrical and IT infrastructure, factory-tested before installation. These solutions will support edge computing facilities and scalable multi-megawatt AI data centres.
A New Era of Industrialised Construction
The venture was jointly conceived by Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk International, and Arbab Khan, Group CEO, and is being developed through MULK MARSES, a joint venture between Mulk International and Marses Robotics, represented by Mohamed Abdel Rahman, under the leadership of Adnan Al Mulk, Vice Chairman of Mulk International.
UNIQUBE aims to establish a scalable industrial construction platform that can be replicated internationally.
UNIQUBE will showcase its breakthrough modular construction technology at BIG 5 Dubai, November 23–26, 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand SS2 A111.
UNIQUBE — Building the Future of Construction.
Media Contact: Mulk International | Corporate Communications
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