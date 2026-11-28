Omnix Takes AI Beyond the Pilot Stage at GITEX Global 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) : Omnix International, a technology solutions provider in the Middle East, will take part in GITEX Global 2026, held from 8 to 11 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, as part of the IBM ecosystem. Under the theme "AI Past the Pilot. Operational, Collaborative, and Delivering," Omnix will show how AI is already running inside everyday operations: automating high-volume work, improving accuracy and helping organisations deliver services faster, with people kept in control of the decisions that matter.
At GITEX Global, Omnix will demonstrate how AI can be applied in daily operations by organizations and move beyond the proof-of-concept stage. Building on its longstanding partnership with IBM, the company will present AI solutions that are already working in real operational environments.
Bassel Khachfeh, Digital Solutions Manager at Omnix, said, “As AI moves beyond what it can potentially do, organizations across the Middle East are seeking practical solutions that can address real operational challenges, improve productivity and creative measurable impact. Our focus is on making AI work in real environments, alongside humans, ensuring adequate safety, accountability and control. Our participation at GITEX Global reflects our commitment to helping organizations move from pilots to production and turn AI ambition into tangible business outcomes.”
At GITEX Global 2026, the focus will be on the company's AI Driving Test System, which helps automate the full driving-licence test journey, from booking and identity verification to AI-guided yard and road tests, real-time performance assessment and instant results, with built-in safety features and live monitoring for operations teams. The AI Vehicle Testing (AIVT) solution being showcased will demonstrate how the AI- and IoT-powered platform automates periodic vehicle inspections, from vehicle identification and emissions to brakes, tyres, undercarriage, body and engine diagnostics, for faster, more consistent and objective results. Another area that will be highlighted is the Industrial Computer Vision solution, which turns existing camera networks into a safety and security workforce, detecting personal protective equipment and safety violations, hazards, fire and smoke, and tracking crowds and suspicious behaviour with real-time alerts.
The solutions on show are examples of a wider capability. Omnix designs, builds and runs AI solutions that can interact with people, work across enterprise systems and carry out multi-step tasks from start to finish, escalating to human teams where judgement or approval is needed. Through its OMNIX AI practice, the company supports public and private sector organisations end to end, from identifying and prioritising high-value use cases to building, integrating and operating AI in production. The aim is to help organisations handle growing workloads and rising service expectations, while keeping people in control of every critical decision.
Through its participation at GITEX Global, Omnix aims to strengthen its position as a trusted AI implementation partner in the Middle East, supporting the region's national AI ambitions across government, enterprise and industrial services.
Visitors to the Omnix stand at Hall S17, Stand H17 C30 will see AI in action and can meet Omnix experts one-to-one to discuss their own use cases, implementation requirements and the path from pilot to production.
About Omnix International
Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/
At GITEX Global, Omnix will demonstrate how AI can be applied in daily operations by organizations and move beyond the proof-of-concept stage. Building on its longstanding partnership with IBM, the company will present AI solutions that are already working in real operational environments.
Bassel Khachfeh, Digital Solutions Manager at Omnix, said, “As AI moves beyond what it can potentially do, organizations across the Middle East are seeking practical solutions that can address real operational challenges, improve productivity and creative measurable impact. Our focus is on making AI work in real environments, alongside humans, ensuring adequate safety, accountability and control. Our participation at GITEX Global reflects our commitment to helping organizations move from pilots to production and turn AI ambition into tangible business outcomes.”
At GITEX Global 2026, the focus will be on the company's AI Driving Test System, which helps automate the full driving-licence test journey, from booking and identity verification to AI-guided yard and road tests, real-time performance assessment and instant results, with built-in safety features and live monitoring for operations teams. The AI Vehicle Testing (AIVT) solution being showcased will demonstrate how the AI- and IoT-powered platform automates periodic vehicle inspections, from vehicle identification and emissions to brakes, tyres, undercarriage, body and engine diagnostics, for faster, more consistent and objective results. Another area that will be highlighted is the Industrial Computer Vision solution, which turns existing camera networks into a safety and security workforce, detecting personal protective equipment and safety violations, hazards, fire and smoke, and tracking crowds and suspicious behaviour with real-time alerts.
The solutions on show are examples of a wider capability. Omnix designs, builds and runs AI solutions that can interact with people, work across enterprise systems and carry out multi-step tasks from start to finish, escalating to human teams where judgement or approval is needed. Through its OMNIX AI practice, the company supports public and private sector organisations end to end, from identifying and prioritising high-value use cases to building, integrating and operating AI in production. The aim is to help organisations handle growing workloads and rising service expectations, while keeping people in control of every critical decision.
Through its participation at GITEX Global, Omnix aims to strengthen its position as a trusted AI implementation partner in the Middle East, supporting the region's national AI ambitions across government, enterprise and industrial services.
Visitors to the Omnix stand at Hall S17, Stand H17 C30 will see AI in action and can meet Omnix experts one-to-one to discuss their own use cases, implementation requirements and the path from pilot to production.
About Omnix International
Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/
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