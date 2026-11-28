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(MENAFN- APO Group) The first day of the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2026 concluded at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, underlining the exhibition’s growing importance as a platform for preserving Emirati heritage, supporting the outdoor and equestrian sectors and strengthening Al Ain’s position as a leading destination for specialised heritage and cultural events.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and under the theme “A Legacy of Pride”, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. It brings Emirati heritage together with innovations and experiences across the hunting, equestrian and outdoor sectors.
The exhibition reflects ADNEC Group’s strategy to create platforms that support national companies, encourage innovation and generate new commercial opportunities. Spanning 14 specialised sectors, from falconry and equestrianism to hunting and shooting sports, camping equipment, outdoor leisure vehicles, safaris, camels and Saluki, AAIHEX 2026 gives exhibitors direct access to buyers, specialists and enthusiasts, and a platform to launch products and build partnerships, including national companies.
The Outdoor Leisure Vehicle & Equipment sector showcased a wide range of products designed for camping, overlanding and outdoor adventure. Visitors explored leisure vehicles, camping equipment and practical outdoor solutions suited to desert travel and extended journeys, bringing together specialist suppliers and enthusiasts looking for the latest products for exploring the UAE and wider region.
The Hunting & Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector brought together local and international specialist manufacturers, brands and suppliers serving the hunting and shooting sports community. The sector provided a dedicated platform to showcase their latest products, equipment and technologies, while enabling visitors to connect directly with industry specialists and explore developments shaping the sector.
Across the sectors, the Equestrian Club showcased equestrianism, highlighting the horse’s enduring place in Emirati heritage, while Delma Kennel in the Saluki sector presented Saluki dogs known for their hunting and racing ability, giving visitors a close look at one of the region’s most celebrated breeds.
In Hall 2, the new Young Hunters & Riders Village by ADNOC welcomed families to a heritage setting that recreates a traditional desert campsite. Visitors joined practical falconry and Arabian Saluki workshops, experienced the hadheera and explored a handicrafts zone for children.
In Hall 3, the traditional hadheera introduced visitors to Emirati hospitality, showing how Arabic coffee is prepared and why it holds such significance in Emirati culture. From 4:00 PM, the new Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition, organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, got under way as contestants showcased their coffee-making skills and observance of majlis etiquette, helping to pass this tradition on to future generations.
The new Hammer Challenge and Dead Hang Challenge also began, with contestants competing to set new records and cash prizes at stake for the top champions in each. The “KLK KFO” Emirati heritage quiz engaged visitors with the falconry, Arabian Saluki, equestrian and camel sectors.
Throughout the day, Al Ayyala performances roamed the exhibition, the Suhail Star Digital Experience at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority stand offered an interactive journey through astronomy, desert navigation and seasonal traditions, and Al Ain Zoo’s petting zoo and pop-up shows attracted younger visitors.
On Day Two, Thursday 26 November, visitors can return to the Young Hunters & Riders Village by ADNOC, open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and from 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM, for falconry and Arabian Saluki workshops. The Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition resumes from 4:00 PM, while the Hammer and Dead Hang Challenges continue throughout the day.
AAIHEX 2026 continues until 29 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, opening daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and under the theme “A Legacy of Pride”, the exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. It brings Emirati heritage together with innovations and experiences across the hunting, equestrian and outdoor sectors.
The exhibition reflects ADNEC Group’s strategy to create platforms that support national companies, encourage innovation and generate new commercial opportunities. Spanning 14 specialised sectors, from falconry and equestrianism to hunting and shooting sports, camping equipment, outdoor leisure vehicles, safaris, camels and Saluki, AAIHEX 2026 gives exhibitors direct access to buyers, specialists and enthusiasts, and a platform to launch products and build partnerships, including national companies.
The Outdoor Leisure Vehicle & Equipment sector showcased a wide range of products designed for camping, overlanding and outdoor adventure. Visitors explored leisure vehicles, camping equipment and practical outdoor solutions suited to desert travel and extended journeys, bringing together specialist suppliers and enthusiasts looking for the latest products for exploring the UAE and wider region.
The Hunting & Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector brought together local and international specialist manufacturers, brands and suppliers serving the hunting and shooting sports community. The sector provided a dedicated platform to showcase their latest products, equipment and technologies, while enabling visitors to connect directly with industry specialists and explore developments shaping the sector.
Across the sectors, the Equestrian Club showcased equestrianism, highlighting the horse’s enduring place in Emirati heritage, while Delma Kennel in the Saluki sector presented Saluki dogs known for their hunting and racing ability, giving visitors a close look at one of the region’s most celebrated breeds.
In Hall 2, the new Young Hunters & Riders Village by ADNOC welcomed families to a heritage setting that recreates a traditional desert campsite. Visitors joined practical falconry and Arabian Saluki workshops, experienced the hadheera and explored a handicrafts zone for children.
In Hall 3, the traditional hadheera introduced visitors to Emirati hospitality, showing how Arabic coffee is prepared and why it holds such significance in Emirati culture. From 4:00 PM, the new Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition, organised in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, got under way as contestants showcased their coffee-making skills and observance of majlis etiquette, helping to pass this tradition on to future generations.
The new Hammer Challenge and Dead Hang Challenge also began, with contestants competing to set new records and cash prizes at stake for the top champions in each. The “KLK KFO” Emirati heritage quiz engaged visitors with the falconry, Arabian Saluki, equestrian and camel sectors.
Throughout the day, Al Ayyala performances roamed the exhibition, the Suhail Star Digital Experience at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority stand offered an interactive journey through astronomy, desert navigation and seasonal traditions, and Al Ain Zoo’s petting zoo and pop-up shows attracted younger visitors.
On Day Two, Thursday 26 November, visitors can return to the Young Hunters & Riders Village by ADNOC, open from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and from 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM, for falconry and Arabian Saluki workshops. The Arabic Coffee Etiquette Competition resumes from 4:00 PM, while the Hammer and Dead Hang Challenges continue throughout the day.
AAIHEX 2026 continues until 29 November at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, opening daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
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