MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A cargo ship has reportedly been hijacked off the coast of Yemen after armed unauthorised persons boarded the vessel, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has stated.

The incident was reported at 6:30am UTC on November 28, 2026, approximately 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen.

"The Master of a cargo ship reports being boarded by armed unauthorised persons in position 12°55N 048°04E at 0630UTC. The unauthorised persons are in command of the vessel. Authorities have been informed," UKMTO said in its report, adding that investigations are ongoing.

It also advised vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.