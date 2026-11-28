MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Chengdu: Ran Ran, a 9-year-old female giant panda, departed from southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday bound for Belgium, where she will stay at the Pairi Daiza zoo, as part of an ongoing conservation and research program involving the two countries.

Born on May 31, 2017, Ran Ran has a round face, a well-proportioned figure, a gentle temperament, and strong adaptability to new surroundings, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP).

She will replace Hao Hao, a female panda who has already returned to China from Belgium due to health problems. Hao Hao was sent to Belgium together with Xing Hui in 2014 to begin a 15-year cooperative conservation program. During her stay at Pairi Daiza, Hao Hao gave birth to three panda cubs who have returned to China on schedule under the cooperation agreement.

Ran Ran was accompanied on the flight by a Chinese veterinarian and a Belgian keeper. Her supplies included fresh bamboo, bamboo shoots, specially prepared steamed corn buns, fruits and medications. Ran Ran also underwent a health checkup and adaptability training prior to departure.

The Chinese veterinarian will remain in Belgium for a while to help the bear adapt to its new environment, the CCRCGP said.

The Belgian zoo has also made extensive preparations for Ran Ran's arrival, such as upgrading its enclosure, securing a sufficient supply of the required food, and assembling an experienced animal care team.

Notably, 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Belgium. Ran Ran's trip to Belgium will further promote in-depth cooperation between the two countries in fields like rare wildlife conservation, public education, and the sharing of scientific research and technology.

According to a supplementary agreement signed in September between the China Wildlife Conservation Association and Pairi Daiza, Ran Ran will not participate in breeding during her stay in Belgium.