MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha Film Festival 2026, presented by Doha Film Institute, announced the winners of its competition programmes at the closing ceremony, after nine days of a dynamic programme of screenings, talks and community events.

The ceremony was attended by HE Chairperson of DFI Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani; HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie; HE Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Leadership Centre Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani; Chief Executive Officer of Media City Qatar Hamad Omar Al Mannai; Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi; and Chief Executive Officer of Old Doha Port Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, among others.

Chairperson of DFI HE Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Festival Director and CEO of DFI, said: "Tonight, as we celebrate the winners of the 2026 Doha Film Festival, we celebrate far more than cinematic achievement. We recognise the power of stories to transcend borders, challenge perspectives and bring the experiences of people and communities into the global conversation.

"At Doha Film Institute, we believe that important voices deserve to be seen, heard and recognised. Doha Film Festival exists to provide that platform - bringing together filmmakers and audiences from across the world, championing bold and independent storytelling, and creating space for stories that might otherwise go untold. The films we honour tonight remind us that cinema is not simply a reflection of the world we live in; it is a force that can shape how we understand it, connect with one another and imagine a more empathetic future."

Winners of Doha Film Festival 2026 are:

International Feature Film Competition: Jury led by Japanese director Naomi Kawase, with French Tunisian actor Adam Bessa, influential Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, visionary Italian documentary filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi and award-winning Palestinian filmmaker and artist Kamal Aljafari.

Special Mention: 9 Temples to Heaven by Sompot Chidgasornpongse

Best Performance: Josette Kwanya from House of the Wind, directed by Auguste Bernard Kouemo Yanghu (awarded posthumously)

Best Artistic Achievement in Documentary: Bardi by Tala Hadid

Best Artistic Achievement in Narrative: Filipiñana by Rafael Manuel

Best Documentary: Concrete Land by Asmahan Bkerat

Best Narrative: A Girl Unknown by Zou Jing

FIPRESCI Prize: Concrete Land by Asmahan Bkerat

International Short Film Competition: Jury Head French Moroccan producer Karim Aitouna was joined by Malaysian filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu, and Swiss Rwandan actress and filmmaker Kayije Kagame.

Special Mention: Nothing Happens After Your Absence by Ibrahim Omar

Best Performance: Damián López for his performance in For the Opponents

Best Director: Maryam Tafakory for Ghazal-e Sorkh

Best Film: Whispers of a Burning Scent by Mo Harawe

Made in Qatar Competition: Jury led by Lebanese actress and filmmaker Yumna Marwan along with Qatari filmmaker Al Johara Al Thani and Palestinian Belgian filmmaker and producer Naël Khleifi.

Special Mention: Ghafleh by Tony El Ghazal

Abdulaziz Jassim Award for Best Performance: Amneh Aldam – Light to Ashes by Nadia Al-Khater

Best Director: Sebastian Delascasas – In the Silence After

Best Film: Crawling Into Myself by Hamad Al-Fayhani

Ajyal Film Competition: Winners were selected by an international youth jury aged 16-25.

Best Short Film: We Were Here by Pranav Bhasin

Best Feature Film: We Are Aliens by Kohei Kadowaki

Audience Award: Jodari Meno by Dr Jamal Rashid Alkhanji, Qatari filmmaker, physician, entrepreneur and underwater image-maker.

With prizes totalling over USD 300,000, DFF 2026 featured four main competition sections; International Feature Film Competition, International Short Film Competition, Made in Qatar Competition and the Ajyal Film Competition for youth aged 16-25 in addition to the inaugural FIPRESCI Prize.