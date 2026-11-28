MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Three new metrolink will be introduced at four Doha Metro station, Al Waab, Al Rayyan Al Qadeem, Lusail QNB and Al Aziziyah, starting Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Route M136 will operate every 45 minutes from Lusail Bus Station, adjacent to Lusail QNB Station Exit 2. This bus route will serve the Izghawa area, including the Houston American Medical Center and Imneefa Street.

The metrolink bus route M201 will operate from Al Rayyan Al Qadeem Exit 2 and Al Waab QLM Exit 1 Stations. Serving the Luaib area, the bus will run every 30 minutes.

The third metrolink route, M309, will operate from Al Aziziyah Station Exit 1 for every 30 minutes, serving Muither and New Al Rayyan.