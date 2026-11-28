MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has urged parents to raise their children's awareness of the risks of the internet and encouraging them to speak up if they receive messages that frighten or worry them.

In a post shared on its social media platforms, the Ministry highlighted the importance of educating children about safe online practices and enhancing their digital safety.

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The Ministry advised parents to teach them a simple rule: Never reply to messages from strangers and never to share photos or personal information online.

It also stressed that parents should create a safe environment where the children are able to discuss anything that makes them uncomfortable or afraid.

Encouraging children to report worrying online messages to their parents, rather than responding to them, can help protect them from potential digital threats and strengthen their online safety, the Ministry reminded.