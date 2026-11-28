(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The 15th SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo concluded today at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, with an answer to this year's question, " Change Clocked In. What's Next? ". The organisations that win will be the ones that turn the power of their people into performance. Themed Power of People, the two-day event brought together more than 2,500 HR professionals and business leaders, including 500+ CXOs and 150+ speakers from India and abroad, across 80+ sessions in four tracks.

Alexander Alonso, Chief Knowledge Officer, SHRM, and Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA, at SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2026



Commenting on the conclusion of the conference, Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA, said, "Fifteen years ago, HR was fighting for a seat at the table. Today, it must earn its place there every quarter. Over these two days, the conversation moved past adopting AI to the harder question of which capabilities drive organisational performance, and who builds them. And the conference reaffirmed India's real advantage here. Its GCCs, public sector enterprises and high-growth companies all need leaders who can turn people strategy into measurable business results. When HR can show its impact on productivity, growth and returns, the Power of People becomes a business strategy."



Alexander Alonso, Chief Knowledge Officer, SHRM, led a masterclass on accelerating HR maturity for enterprise growth and highlighted how HR leaders can move beyond processes and programmes to build capabilities that drive organisational performance and growth.



Speaking at his masterclass, Alexander Alonso said, "Every HR leader I speak with is facing the same three challenges of proving ROI, anticipating how the workforce is shifting, and using technology to create real business value. You can't solve those with the old HR playbook. That's the thinking behind HR-X, to bring HR innovation closer to the real challenges businesses face. In New Delhi, I met HR leaders who are ready to step into a more strategic role, and that's what this profession needs right now."



Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India opened Day 2 conversations and highlighted for HR leaders that enterprise performance can only come with a clear definition of purpose, a simple statement that drives everyone towards one objective. The business will only deliver when leadership is clear about its choices.



Business and people leaders again shared the same stage. A Power Panel on Power of People in the Age of AI brought together the CHROs of PepsiCo India & South Asia, Maruti Suzuki India and GAIL India, while The Viewpoint examined how India's Global Capability Centres are moving from talent hubs to engines of global enterprise value. Across more than a dozen breakouts and workshops, public sector leaders from BPCL, NHPC and NaBFID joined private sector peers on scaling AI beyond pilots, designing culture, rewards and retention, frontline experience and well-being.



Commenting on the breakout sessions and workshops, Surajit Bit, Senior Director of Operations & People Engagement, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "What stood out on Day 2 was how quickly the sessions turned into working conversations. Leaders from public sector enterprises, GCCs and private companies compared notes on the same problems, from scaling AI to retaining talent, and walked out with something they can put to work in their own organisations."



The conference closed with Celebrity Up Close session, in which Huma Qureshi spoke with Raj Nayak, Managing Director, House of Cheer Networks, on finding one's voice and embracing reinvention.



Reflecting on the two days, Gaurav Bansal, Senior Director & Head – Marketing & Communications, SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "Packed halls, great conversations and a real buzz across the venue, for two full days. For us, the most exciting part was seeing the conference come alive beyond the campaigns and communication, in the conversations people had, the connections they made and the experiences they are taking back. That's what Power of People looks like in practice, and we want to keep it going long after these two days."



About SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2026

The SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2026, themed Power of People, took place on 26–27 November 2026 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, with 80+ sessions across four tracks and up to 15 SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for delegates.



About SHRM India

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For [20+] years, we've partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, to build a world of work that works for all.



As the India arm of the world's largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, I&D), corporate training & academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner, helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.