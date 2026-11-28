(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Finnable has raised Rs. 405 crore in its Series C funding round, with participation from marquee new investors Bharat Value Fund, managed by The Wealth Company (part of Pantomath Group), Pratithi Investments, the investment firm of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and NKSquared, the investment firm of Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath. Twin and Bull also participated in the round.

Co-founders of Finnable - Amit Arora & Nitin Gupta (left to right)

Investments, the investment firm of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and NKSquared, the investment firm of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath.

Existing investors Z47, TVS Capital and Claypond Capital continue to back the Company, with TVS Capital and Claypond Capital investing further in this round.

The investment comes as Finnable continues to scale its multi-product lending business, with Assets Under Management (AUM) crossing Rs. 4,600 crore in October 2026. The Company also reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 51 crore in the first half of FY27, surpassing its full-year PAT of Rs. 46 crore in FY26. The capital will fuel the rapid expansion of Finnable's multi-product lending suite, deepening its reach among salaried professionals, small business owners, and digital consumers across India.

Scaling a Diversified, Multi-Product Platform

Finnable's vision is to make young India financially able by making formal credit accessible to underserved segments. Its personal loans cater to salaried professionals primarily in metros and Tier 1 cities, while its Loan Against Property business extends secured credit to small business owners in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. Its consumer finance business adds another dimension, offering instant checkout credit to shoppers on leading e-commerce platforms, helping Finnable reach a younger, digitally active customer base.

Discipline Before Scale

The Company combines digital loan journeys and technology-led credit assessment with in house collections. This focus on disciplined lending is reflected in its portfolio performance, with the latest PAR 90 at 6 MOB at 0.24%.

Finnable has also strengthened its Board over the past year with the appointments of Shrimohan Yadav, former Chief General Manager at the Reserve Bank of India; Sreeram R. Iyer, former Global COO at ANZ Banking Group's Corporate & Institutional Business; and most recently, Sekhar Garisa, Managing Director at Claypond Capital.

Nitin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Finnable, said,“It has been a challenging year for retail credit across the industry but we chose to stay focused on the quality of our portfolio while continuing to grow, and the results reflect that. Our AUM has crossed Rs. 4,600 crore, and we delivered Rs. 51 crore in PAT in the first half of FY27, surpassing our full-year profit for the previous year. With the support of our new and existing investors, we are well-capitalised to build one of India's most trusted and profitable retail lending institutions.”

Amit Arora, Co-founder, Finnable, said,“Over the past year, we have proven that rapid scale and pristine asset quality can go hand in hand. While consumer checkout loans give us access to young digital India and personal loans drive steady core growth, our secured LAP business anchors long-term portfolio stability in deeper markets. By combining on-book lending with co-lending partnerships, we have created a capital-efficient engine designed to perform across credit cycles.”

What the Investors Have to Say

Ms. Madhu Lunawat, Founder and Whole Time Director, The Wealth Company, said,“Finnable has built a differentiated business by combining technology, data-led underwriting and a phygital distribution model, with a clear focus on responsible lending and asset quality. What gives us confidence is the strength of the founding team, their deep understanding of lending and their ability to build with discipline. We believe Finnable is well positioned to capture the opportunity ahead, and we are delighted to partner with Nitin, Amit and the team in this journey.”

Sheeba D'Mello, PE Head, Pratithi Investments, said, "Finnable is addressing a big gap in the market, making financial solutions available to a larger group of creditworthy customers. We are excited to partner with them on their journey to build a differentiated NBFC based on deep customer orientation and a sharp focus on underwriting."

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital, said,“Finnable has built a standout lending franchise with resilient credit quality. Unsecured credit remains one of India's largest financial opportunities, and we're thrilled to double down on the team as it scales into a multi-product lender serving customers across their entire credit lifecycle.”

Dr. Ranjan Pai, Chairman, Manipal Education & Medical Group, and Claypond Capital said,“We've backed Finnable from its early days, and it has consistently grown while keeping its book healthy. Increasing our stake reflects our confidence in the team and the institution they're building.”

Nikhil Kamath, Investor & Entrepreneur, NK Squared said,“We're happy to partner with this consortium in backing Finnable. It is a fast-growing lending business with good asset quality, expanding access to credit while staying profitable, and we believe it can be a category-defining NBFC.”

Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Z47, said, "Finnable has quietly become one of the few truly tech-first lenders scaling consumer credit, with profitability and benchmark asset quality built into its DNA. Nitin and Amit have built a stellar team and a lending franchise that has attracted the best debt partners, and with this raise they're set to compound. Z47 is privileged to have been an early backer, and we welcome all the new investors to the partnership."

Capital for the Next Phase of Growth

The capital will support Finnable's next phase of expansion across its lending businesses. Key priorities include expanding its LAP presence into new geographies, scaling its consumer finance partnerships and further strengthening its technology capabilities. The Company will continue investing in AI across underwriting, fraud detection, collections and customer service to improve operating efficiency and credit assessment.

About Finnable Group

Finnable Group is on a mission to make credit simple, fast, and fair for people who've long been overlooked and underserved by traditional lenders. Founded by Nitin Gupta and Amit Arora, the Company has grown into a Rs. 4,600 crore AUM lending business as of October '26, built on the belief that access to credit shouldn't depend on who you know or where you bank.

About The Wealth Company

The Wealth Company is the asset management arm of Pantomath Group, a prominent financial institution widely accredited for its discovery-led investing and capital markets expertise. With ~Rs. 10,000 crores of client assets under the group's purview, The Wealth Company manages high-integrity investment products across asset classes, built for performance, grounded in process, and led by purpose

About Pratithi Investments

Pratithi Investments is an Indian investment firm backing growth stage enterprises addressing large scale challenges. It is an investment vehicle of the Kris Gopalakrishnan family. We look to support the great wave of innovation we are witnessing through financial investments and strategic support.

About TVS Capital

TVS Capital Funds (TCF) is a leading growth private equity fund manager with a 17-year legacy, dedicated to empowering India's Nextgen entrepreneurs in building enduring businesses. Specialising in Financial Services and Technology, TCF primarily targets the Indian market. With over 35 partnerships and 28 exits, TCF manages approximately Rs. 5,000 crore across Fund 3 and Fund 4, making it one of the largest rupee capital funds. Our investment philosophy is based on ideas-driven investing and research into multi-decadal businesses, we provide capability capital to our portfolio companies.

About Claypond Capital

Claypond Capital is the investment office of Dr. Ranjan Pai, Chairman of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) & Claypond Capital. With an entrepreneur first approach, Claypond aims to provide long term growth capital with operational expertise and deep network access to scale bold ideas into lasting success. Claypond manages a Private Equity AUM of USD 1.2 billion. Its portfolio companies include Finnable, Easy Home Finance, Incred Finance, River Mobility, Akash Education, Akasa Air, Zepto, Pharmeasy, Emergent, among others.

About Z47

Z47 is a“founders-first” venture capital firm with an AUM of $3.5 billion, spanning over 100 investments since 2006. Our commitment is to founders who are determined to lead India to its destiny as a developed nation by 2047. Z47's investment focus includes Fintech, Consumer, B2B Manufacturing, and Enterprise AI. We are proud partners to Five Star Business Finance, Ola, Ola Electric, OfBusiness, Razorpay, Dailyhunt as well as Jupiter, OneCard, Oxyzo, and Scapia. Z47 has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, San Francisco and GIFT City. For more information, visit or write to....

About NKSquared

NKSquared is the investment firm of Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath. It focuses on consumers, financial services, media and EV sectors and participates in early and later stage transactions, investing across India and the United States.

*Statutory & Regulatory Disclaimer: All final allotments and regulatory filings in connection with the ongoing fundraise are being completed in accordance with applicable laws subject to completion of the offer process, and final subscription figures. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a public offer or solicitation.