(MENAFN- NewsVoir) The Nationwide Association of Real Estate Professionals (NAREP), a non-profit organisation, successfully hosted the NAREP Real Estate Summit 2026 on 25 November under the theme“The Next Billion Square Feet”. The summit was attended by more than 200 cross-industry leaders, including government officials, regulators, developers, architects, financiers and advisory leaders to discuss how India's real estate sector can build its next phase of growth.

Industry leaders and policymakers discuss enabling real estate's next growth story at the NAREP Real Estate Summit 2026

The event opened with a welcome address by Mr. Vishal Sikarwal (Krisumi Corporation) and Dr. Reena Sharma Kher (Central Park). Both spoke about NAREP's vision of a unified and credible platform for the industry, built on knowledge sharing, continuous learning and professional excellence. NAREP brings together developers, consultants, channel partners, architects, legal experts, financiers, marketers and allied professionals. It is guided by the belief that real estate builds cities, professionals build real estate, and NAREP builds professionals.

Industry and government perspectives

The industry address was delivered by Mr. Rishabh Periwal, Promoter of Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Limited, and Mr. Kulmeet Shangari, Chairman & Managing Director and Principal Architect at ACPL Design Ltd. Mr. N. Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), delivered the presidential address as Chief Guest. He drew on his governance experience to speak about planned urban growth, infrastructure development and sustainable city-building.

Policy to Progress

The first panel,“Policy to Progress: Enabling Real Estate's Next Growth Story”, focused on regulation, transparency and homebuyer confidence. Speakers included Dr. Anand Kumar, IAS (Retd.), former Chairman of RERA Delhi & Chandigarh; Mr. Parneet Sachdev, IRS, Chairman, Haryana RERA; and Mr. Santhosh Kumar, Group Vice Chairman, ANAROCK. The session looked at how stronger regulatory frameworks and closer coordination between government and industry can support the sector's next growth cycle. Shri Rakesh Goel and Shri Lokesh Yadav, who were unable to attend, conveyed their best wishes and blessings for the success of the summit.

Beyond the Blueprint

The second session,“Beyond the Blueprint: The Minds Shaping Tomorrow's Real Estate”, examined the strategic, financial and people-led forces shaping the industry. Panellists included Mr. Alok Gupta, MD, Graphisads; Mr. Manik Malik, CEO, BPTP; Mr. Varun Shharma, AVP – Land and Revenue, DLF; Mr. Atul Banshal, Director Finance & CFO, Omaxe Limited; Mr. Rohit Arora, Partner, Boston Consulting Group; Mr. Rohan Chopra, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Signature Global; and Mr. Manav Gopal, President & Business Head, Spiti Developers. The discussion covered capital allocation, land strategy, changing buyer expectations, talent and building future-ready organisations.

Beyond Four Walls

The final panel,“Beyond Four Walls: Are Branded Residences, Hospitality and Senior Living Redefining Real Estate?”, looked at how living is being reimagined in India. Participants were Mr. Rakesh Bohra, COO, Pioneer Urban Land & Infrastructure Limited; Mr. Gaurav Jain, Smartworld Developers; Mr. Jatinder Singh Bajwa, EVP – Strategic Alliances, GB Realty; Mr. Sudeep Bhatt, Director – Strategy, Whiteland Corporation; and Mr. Shalin Raina, Managing Director & Head – Residential Services, Cushman & Wakefield India. The session discussed the growing demand for experience-led, service-oriented and lifestyle-driven residential formats.

A platform for collective growth

The summit closed with a vote of thanks. Together, the sessions reflected a shared view that India's next phase of real estate growth will depend on sound policy, regulatory trust, financial discipline, design innovation and, above all, capable and connected professionals.

NAREP said it will continue to create forums for dialogue, learning and collaboration, so that professionals across the real estate ecosystem can grow with the industry.

About NAREP

The Nationwide Association of Real Estate Professionals (NAREP) is a non-profit platform for professionals from across the real estate ecosystem. It promotes knowledge sharing, continuous learning, networking and collaboration to build a more connected, capable and progressive real estate community.