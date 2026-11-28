(MENAFN- NewsVoir) M3M Group, one of India's largest unlisted real estate groups, has introduced ' Shaurya – The Warriors ', a people-led brand and employee engagement campaign celebrating the individuals who drive the organisation's growth and achievements. With rewards worth approximately Rs. 5 crore, the campaign recognised over 20% of the Group's overall employee population across Gurugram and Panipat, bringing the spotlight on the dedication, commitment and performance of its workforce.



M3M Group, one M3M Group Launches 'Shaurya – The Warriors', a People-Led Brand Campaign Celebrating Excellence and Recognising Employees



Built around the spirit of courage, determination, ownership and perseverance, 'Shaurya – The Warriors' goes beyond conventional employee recognition to create a larger narrative around the people who form the foundation of M3M Group. The campaign reflects the organisation's belief that its people are among its strongest brand ambassadors, with their collective efforts, professional capabilities and commitment shaping the Group's identity, performance and reputation.



The campaign's central theme, 'The Warriors', celebrates employees across functions and levels who consistently demonstrate excellence, take ownership of responsibilities and contribute towards organisational goals. Through this initiative, M3M Group aims to bring employee achievements into focus, reinforce a shared sense of purpose and build a stronger emotional connection between its people and the organisation.



As part of the 2026 edition, the Group recognised employees across seven award categories, covering project execution, technical support, operational efficiency and leadership. The Tejas Award recognised project completion teams for delivering projects with quality and customer satisfaction, while the Achiever Award – Projects celebrated on-site professionals demonstrating ownership, commitment and positive cross-functional feedback. The Achiever Award – Non-Projects acknowledged individuals across technical support functions for their contributions and commitment. The Maverick Award recognised senior-level professionals who contributed directly towards project completion, while the Titan Award honoured individuals enabling management decision-making and coordination for seamless execution across projects. The Future Forward Award celebrated emerging leaders expected to drive successful project deliveries, and the ACE Award recognised exemplary leadership and the ability to transform vision into reality.



By bringing together achievements across project and non-project functions, the campaign highlights the collective strength of the organisation. It recognises that successful real estate development is driven not only by professionals on the ground but also by the technical, operational and support teams whose contributions enable seamless coordination, effective decision-making and consistent execution.



Commenting on the campaign, Veena Bansal, CHRO, M3M Group, said, "Our people are at the heart of everything we build. Their commitment, determination and collective efforts define our journey and contribute to the organisation's success. 'Shaurya – The Warriors' is our way of celebrating these individuals and recognising the extraordinary contributions that often go beyond everyday responsibilities. We want to create a culture where every achievement is acknowledged, every individual feels valued and excellence becomes a shared aspiration. Through this initiative, we are also strengthening our organisational identity by celebrating the people who represent the values and spirit of M3M."



From a brand-building perspective, 'Shaurya – The Warriors' reflects M3M Group's focus on strengthening its employer value proposition through meaningful employee engagement and recognition. By celebrating individual stories, team achievements and leadership contributions, the campaign seeks to create a workplace environment where employees feel valued, motivated and connected to the organisation's larger vision. It also reinforces the Group's commitment to building a people-first organisation where professional excellence and collective achievement go hand in hand.



The campaign is envisioned as an ongoing initiative and will be expanded to include other departments across the organisation in subsequent editions. This phased approach will bring more employees and functions into the recognition platform, creating opportunities to celebrate achievements across the Group and further strengthen its internal brand culture. Through 'Shaurya – The Warriors', M3M Group aims to establish a sustained platform for appreciation, employee advocacy and organisational pride, placing its people at the centre of its brand narrative.