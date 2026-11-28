(MENAFN- NewsVoir) KOKUYO India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan-based KOKUYO Co., Ltd., a leading workplace solutions and office furniture brand, has won two honours at the ORGATEC India Excellence Awards 2026: the Best Technology Award and the People's Choice Award. The event was held from November 19 to 21, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

KOKUYO India wins Best Technology and People's Choice at the ORGATEC India Excellence Awards 2026, recognising its commitment to workplace innovation

The Best Technology award recognises KOKUYO India's overall approach to integrating technology into furniture to improve workplace functionality, connectivity and efficiency. It was among the most competitive categories at the awards, with almost every exhibiting brand entering it. The People's Choice award was decided through visitor voting, based on the products and solutions showcased, booth presentation and overall visitor engagement.

At the exhibition, KOKUYO India presented its workplace solutions under the theme“Find Your Experience”, built around three pillars: Legacy, Technology and Experience. Visitors followed a question-led journey through five zones, each posing a question about how people work and answering it through the products on show. The journey began with KOKUYO's more than 120-year Japanese design heritage and Campus, KOKUYO's stationery brand, and moved through its seating, workplace and collaborative solutions.

Technology was at the centre of the showcase. PROJECT: C15, a high-end task chair shown as a prototype, reads the user's body weight and sets its own recline resistance, with no levers or knobs. Its flexible frame moves with the body, and its extended seat height and depth range allows a semi-standing posture at 900 mm desks, a range conventional task chairs cannot reach. TABLR turns the worktable itself into the technology, with a built-in task light, a wireless charger set into the worktop and a worktop-mounted power module, so power comes to the user instead of the user reaching under the desk.

Among the other highlights was Duora2, KOKUYO's Japan-designed task chair, which is now manufactured at the company's facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra. KOKUYO India also showcased a one-off Special Edition of the chair incorporating Indian crafts, bringing together Japanese design sensibilities and Indian craftsmanship. The collaborative zone featured Hangout, a casual lounge setting designed for the quick conversations that happen between meetings.

The experience extended beyond the products. Visitors were welcomed with a signature fragrance from ACTUS, a KOKUYO group brand, and received Campus stationery as gifts. On Day 1, KOKUYO also hosted a WorkNXT Dialogues session, including a panel titled“The Power of Empty: What Ma Teaches the Modern Office”, inspired by the Japanese idea of Ma, the value of space and pause in design.

Karan Sachdev, Managing Director, Kokuyo Workplace India, said,“Winning Best Technology and the People's Choice award at Orgatec India 2026 means a great deal to us, because one recognises our innovation and the other comes directly from visitors. We believe technology in the workplace should work quietly in the background, and the real measure of it is the experience people have every day. As India's workplaces continue to transform, we remain committed to bringing KOKUYO's global design and technology to Indian businesses, made here in India.”

Daisuke Watanabe, Head, SEA and India Division, KOKUYO Co., Ltd., Japan, said,“This recognition reflects how KOKUYO approaches the workplace, by understanding how people work and bringing design and technology together to improve their everyday experience. India is an important market for KOKUYO, and these awards encourage us to keep bringing our global expertise to Indian businesses.”

About KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1905, KOKUYO Co., Ltd. is a diversified company operating across stationery, office furniture and spatial solutions. Guided by its philosophy of creating value through human-centric design, the company develops products, spaces and experiences that respond to evolving work and lifestyle needs. Its group companies include KOKUYO CAMLIN Ltd., known for stationery and art supplies in India, KOKUYO RIDDHI PAPER PRODUCTS Pvt. Ltd., and KOKUYO Workplace India Ltd. In China, its furniture business includes KOKUYO Furniture (China) Co., Ltd. and LAMEX, its office furniture brand. Through its global network, KOKUYO continues to bring its design expertise and workplace solutions to markets worldwide.

About KOKUYO Workplace India

KOKUYO Workplace India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan's KOKUYO Co., Ltd., is a workplace solutions provider offering globally designed furniture and integrated solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Indian businesses. Established in India in 1991 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates a manufacturing campus in Nagpur, Maharashtra, supported by Experience Centres in five cities and a dealer network across the country.

Its portfolio spans seating, workstations, office systems, private office furniture, collaborative furniture and meeting solutions. With in-house design and engineering, project management, installation and post-installation support, KOKUYO Workplace India delivers customised solutions across the workplace lifecycle. Guided by its philosophy of being "In India, for India", the company combines global design expertise with local manufacturing, quality standards and execution capabilities.

For more information, visit: kokuyo-india