MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest wishes to the people of Albania as you celebrate your Independence Day.

The United States and Albania enjoy a strong relationship built on collective security, economic prosperity, and people-to-people ties. We welcome Albania's deepening cooperation with the United States on key matters of defense and foreign policy.

Our strategic partnership with Albania makes our citizens more prosperous and safer, including through joint efforts to confront the threats posed by transnational criminal groups, drug-trafficking cartels, and those who collaborate with them. We also value our joint efforts to address cyber threats as Albania boosts its cybersecurity capabilities.

As we mark this special day, we look forward to deepening all aspects of our mutually beneficial relationship.