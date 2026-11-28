MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Mauritania on the 66th anniversary of your independence.

As Mauritania continues its economic transformation, the United States is committed to working closely with your government and private sector to help unlock your country's significant potential in ways that benefit both the Mauritanian and American people.

Mauritania plays a vital role in promoting stability in the Sahel, and we value our close security cooperation. The United States remains a dependable partner as we work toward a safer and more prosperous future for Americans and Mauritanians alike.

I extend my warm wishes to the people of Mauritania on Independence Day.