MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched an attack on the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc over issues including delimitation, women's reservation, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging that the opposition was inconsistent on constitutional and democratic issues.

Thakur, while interacting with media persons in Patna, claimed that it was the INDIA bloc, rather than the NDA, that had fallen apart.

He was in Patna on Saturday to take part in BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Ajajakta Hatao' campaign.

He alleged that the alliance lacked a common policy and that its leaders had merely rebranded the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) without changing their political approach.

On delimitation and women's reservation, Thakur questioned the Congress's opposition to increasing the number of parliamentary seats and providing 33 per cent reservation for women.

He argued that India's population had grown substantially since Independence and asked why the number of Lok Sabha seats should not be increased.

He alleged that Congress was preventing ordinary women from entering legislative bodies, while women from the Nehru-Gandhi family had continued to receive political opportunities.

He also targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, making personal remarks about his family while questioning his commitment to women's rights.

Thakur further alleged that Rahul Gandhi did not allow his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take a leading role in the Congress.

On the UCC, the BJP MP said his party had remained committed to its ideological positions since the Jan Sangh era.

He cited the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of instant triple talaq and the enactment of new criminal laws as examples of promises fulfilled by the BJP.

He said the UCC had been initiated in Uttarakhand and that the party wanted its implementation across the country.

Referring to the BJP's 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' campaign, Thakur accused the Congress of questioning EVMs and the Election Commission only after electoral defeats.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for raising concerns about democratic institutions and India's economy during foreign visits.

Thakur cited India's reported economic growth of 7.2 per cent to counter Gandhi's criticism, claiming that the country remained the fastest-growing major economy.

His remarks came amid the opposition's criticism of the government over electoral processes and constitutional issues.