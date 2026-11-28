MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a strong attack on the Central government over the revised Delimitation Bill, describing the proposed legislation as a major "threat" to democracy and accusing the BJP-led government of attempting to concentrate power in its own hands.

The Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday and is proposed to be introduced in the special session of the Parliament commencing on November 30.

Addressing reporters at 10 Rajaji Marg here, Kharge said leaders of the INDIA bloc had come together and discussed the implications of the proposed Constitution amendment.

He said that the Bill "being brought by the (Narendra) Modi government poses a very big threat to democracy".

"It is a threat because the government wants to destroy democracy and take all power into its own hands," he added.

Referring to the proposed increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, the Congress chief alleged that the government intended to consolidate its hold on power through the proposed delimitation exercise.

By increasing the number of seats to 850, Kharge claimed, the government was seeking to "take power into their own hands forever".

He also raised concerns over the interests of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), alleging that the revised Bill did not adequately safeguard their representation and would result in injustice to these communities. He maintained that there was no clear provision in the proposed legislation guaranteeing an increase in seats reserved for SCs and STs, as provided for under Article 330 of the Constitution.

"The 2026 Census is about to come out, but they have not said anything about it yet. If they announce it under the latest Census, then naturally, in areas where the SC/ST population has increased and the population has grown, they will get more seats accordingly. However, they want SCs and STs not to get their due share. They want to do whatever suits their own interests at present, and this intention is visible in their amendment," he added.

Kharge further criticised the proposed decision to entrust the delimitation exercise to the Election Commission of India (ECI), questioning the credibility of the poll panel and describing it as "tainted".

"This is not acceptable to us. (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar is standing in the dock of the accused. And if all this is happening under his leadership, then there will be even more manipulation. Whichever seat they want, they will make general; whichever seat they want, they will make reserved. When, in cases of vote theft, directions are sent to the CEC's office from here, then during delimitation they can do anything. On one hand, 10 crore people have been left out; on the other hand, Gyanesh Kumar is not ready to conduct impartial and fair elections. So, they are handing over this responsibility to such a person," Kharge said.

The Congress President also questioned the timing of the government's decision to bring the revised Bill, alleging that the BJP had been preparing the political ground to secure the numbers required for its passage after an earlier attempt failed in April.

He accused the ruling party of engineering splits in opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Shiv Sena, to weaken the opposition and isolate its leaders.

"In order to take all power into their own hands, they are working with full force. And I will also tell you its background -- their objective is clear. Last time, when they brought that Bill, it failed in April. So now, they are engineering the TMC split, breaking the NCP, breaking the Shiv Sena, breaking all parties and isolating them, while waiting until their numbers are in place. Now, thinking that they have the numbers, even though it remains uncertain who will ultimately support them, they are bringing this Bill forward again," he added.

Kharge further said that the proposed legislation, if pushed through in its present form, would cause "very big harm" to the country.

He reiterated that the INDIA bloc was opposed to the government's approach and would collectively raise its concerns over the Bill during the upcoming parliamentary session.

The Congress chief's remarks came after the INDIA bloc held discussions in New Delhi on the revised delimitation proposal.