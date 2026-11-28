MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 28 (IANS)Actor and director Arjun Sarja's upcoming pan Indian film, which went on the floors with a grand pooja ceremony at the sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya, will be inspired by Operation Sindoor, its makers have now confirmed.

Directed by actor Arjun Sarja and produced by Anup Mohan under the banner Presidential Movies International, the screenplay for the film has been written by retired Indian Army officer Major Vijay Bhargav.

The ceremony, held at one of the most revered spiritual landmarks in the country, marked the beginning of an ambitious cinematic journey that will seek to bring a powerful chapter of contemporary Indian history to the big screen.

The makers described the occasion as a historic first for Indian cinema, with the film becoming the first movie to have its inaugural puja ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra in Ayodhya.

Director Arjun Sarja was present at the ceremony, accompanied by his wife, Niveditha Arjun. The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, eminent personalities and prominent guests from various walks of life, making it a grand and memorable occasion.

Sources close to the unit said that director Arjun Sarja and producer Anup Mohan shared a common vision for the project -- to create a film that transcended the boundaries of conventional commercial cinema and stood as a tribute to the entire nation.

Sources added that the makers were committed to presenting the story with the magnitude it deserved, while ensuring that its emotional core remained at the forefront.

Inspired by the events surrounding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the film will seek to explore a defining chapter of India's recent history through a powerful cinematic narrative.

The Pahalgam terror attack was not merely an incident that made headlines. It was a wound felt by millions of Indians. The makers claimed that their film would seek to approach this subject with sensitivity, conviction and a strong sense of national responsibility.

Conceived as a major Hindi-language film, the project is also planned to be made in nine languages, taking its story beyond geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries.

The makers believe that a story rooted in national pride and collective memory deserves to reach every Indian, irrespective of language or region.

The film's official title is currently being kept under wraps. The film's shooting is scheduled to commence in the coming months, with the makers looking to release their films in theatres on August 15, 2027, India's 81st Independence Day.