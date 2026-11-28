MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) The Karnataka government has agreed to increase the monthly remuneration of ASHA workers by Rs 2,000. Health Minister U.T. Khader expressed hope that the ongoing protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru would end by Saturday evening after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar holds further discussions with the workers.

Speaking to reporters after meeting a delegation of ASHA workers at his residence on Saturday, Khader said the workers had agreed to the proposed Rs 2,000 hike, while their additional demand for a Rs 1,000 incentive remained to be discussed with the Chief Minister.

"ASHA workers, who are part of the Health Department, have been protesting for the last 12 days, demanding fulfilment of their demands. They say that previous assurances have not been implemented. There are also other demands, and discussions have been held on them. I chaired a meeting in this regard two days ago," he said.

Khader said he held another lengthy meeting with the delegation on Saturday morning and also discussed the matter with the Chief Minister. The government had conveyed its willingness to cooperate with the workers to the extent possible, he added.

"Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has agreed to increase their remuneration by Rs 2,000, and the ASHA workers' delegation has also agreed to this. The remaining issue concerns the Rs 1,000 incentive," he said.

The minister explained that in the previous budget, a Rs 1,000 incentive was announced for workers in other departments, including Anganwadi workers, but ASHA workers were not extended the benefit. The workers have now demanded a similar incentive, and he has brought the matter to the Chief Minister's attention.

Khader said Shivakumar, who was in his native Kanakapura, had spoken to the delegation over the phone and invited the workers for a meeting at his home office, Krishna. The Chief Minister would take a final call on the additional demand and make an announcement in the evening, he added.

"The meeting has not failed. The Chief Minister has agreed to the Rs 2,000 hike, and the workers have also agreed. We hope everything will be sorted out by this evening," Khader said.

He added that the government and the Chief Minister would make the necessary financial arrangements to implement the decision.

It can be noted that the agitation by ASHA workers entered its 12th day.

The delegation, comprising Karnataka State United ASHA Workers' Association K. Somashekar Yadagiri, State Secretary D. Nagalakshmi and 10 other ASHA workers, held the meeting at the minister's residence at Seven Ministers' Quarters in Bengaluru.

The meeting was held amid the ongoing round-the-clock protest by thousands of ASHA workers, who have been demanding fulfilment of their demands, including a minimum honorarium of Rs 15,000. The workers have continued their agitation despite rain and cold, staging a day-and-night protest at Freedom Park for the last 12 days.