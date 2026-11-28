In what was supposed to be a celebration of gratitude and togetherness, a neighbourhood in Owatonna, Minnesota, was shaken on Thanksgiving Day after a residential house exploded in a massive blast captured on a neighbour's security camera on Thursday, November 26.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), the residential property was seen suddenly erupting in a violent blast, sending a fireball, thick smoke, and debris flying across the street while shaking nearby houses. Reportedly, the homeowner was not present at the time of the explosion, and no injuries were reported.

The neighbourhood of Owatonna has been left shaken, with the explosion destroying one house and causing varying levels of damage to neighbouring properties.

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How Did the Horrific Incident Unfold in Minnesota?

100 block of 20th Street Northwest, which is located in the city of Owatonna in Steele County, Minnesota, became the site of emergency response efforts after the blast tore through the residential block on Thanksgiving morning.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at around 4:36 pm local time at a home on the 100 block of 20th Street Northwest. Owatonna Fire and Police personnel rushed to the scene and found the property destroyed, while neighbouring homes sustained varying levels of damage.

Because of the massive blast at the neighbourhood house, the entire locality faced a temporary power outage, with emergency crews working at the scene to assess the damage and ensure the safety of residents in the surrounding area.

A neighbor's security camera captured the moment a house apparently exploded in Owatonna, Minnesota, on Thanksgiving Day, damaging several nearby homes.

Fire officials said the homeowner was not home at the time and there were no reported injuries. CBS News (@CBSNews) November 27, 2026

However, at the time of the incident, the owner of the house was not inside and was later confirmed to be safe. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the explosion. Meanwhile, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blast.

Thanksgiving Day took a frightening turn as neighbours in the 20th Street Northwest neighbourhood described the terrifying moments after the blast.

Neighbour Recalls Alerting Homeowner After Explosive Blast

Shawn Gaines, whose security camera captured the explosion, was deer hunting near Rochester, about an hour and a half away from Owatonna, when he received notifications from his security camera and a power outage alert on his phone.

Speaking to local media, Gaines said he immediately checked the four-second footage showing debris flying across his yard before calling his neighbour, who was across town with friends. Recalling the conversation, he said:

"He goes, 'What?' I'm not kidding. This is serious, your house just blew up. You need to go there now."

Speaking about his damaged property due to the explosive force, Gaines revealed that debris from the neighbouring house crashed into his property and set his back deck on fire, adding that he was unsure whether his own house remained safe to live in following the extensive damage.

“Most of his garage and a large side of his house flew into mine, and then it started my deck on fire. I think maybe the roof lifted off. I'm not even sure. I don't know if I can continue to live here."

VIDEO reportedly taken of the MASSIVE EXPLOSION in Owatonna, Minnesota, on Thanksgiving Day.

This makes the controlled blast in Iowa look like firecrackers. OMG, WOW!

A house EXPLODED into NOTHING around 4:36 p.m. Thursday, completely destroying the home and damaging multiple nearby houses.

The blast was powerful enough to knock out electricity in the surrounding area.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the explosion.

Authorities say there is no ongoing hazard or threat to nearby residents.

WOOOW...

— zach bitango (@ZachBitango) November 27, 2026

However, Shawn Gaines expressed gratitude that his neighbour survived the terrifying incident, despite the extensive property damage, emphasising that material possessions could be replaced and that he hoped such an explosion would never happen in the neighbourhood again.

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