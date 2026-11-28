Ahmad Valiyev Awarded Azerbaijan's 2Nd Class Order“For Service To Motherland”
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, Valiyev has been awarded the above-mentioned order for his contributions to the field of education in Azerbaijan.
Valiyev is the Rector of Odlar Yurdu University. He will turn 79 tomorrow.
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